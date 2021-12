On 16 December, Aeroflot flight SU158 between Moscow Sheremetyevo, Russia and Cancun Mexico didn’t go as planned as – during a de-icing procedure – the Airbus A350-900 (registered VP-BXC) departed too early from the de-icing stand.

As a result, the de-icing truck – still busy with his works – tipped over injuring the operator.

Aeroflot was forced to switch to sister aircraft VP-BXD to operate the flight.

