Fuel truck collides with parked Aeroflot Airbus A321 at Moscow Sheremetyevo, Russia

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
81

On 1 August, an Aeroflot Airbus A321 (registered VP-BAX) was seriously damaged while parked at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Russia when a fuel tanker crashed underneath the nose. A Sheremetyevo spokesman said that the aircraft was completely empty. The truck driver sustained injuries as the cabin of the fuel truck got demolished. 

Бензовоз протаранил самолет «Аэрофлота» Airbus A321 в Шереметьево

