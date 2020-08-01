Fuel truck collides with parked Aeroflot Airbus A321 at Moscow Sheremetyevo, Russia

On 1 August, an Aeroflot Airbus A321 (registered VP-BAX) was seriously damaged while parked at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Russia when a fuel tanker crashed underneath the nose. A Sheremetyevo spokesman said that the aircraft was completely empty. The truck driver sustained injuries as the cabin of the fuel truck got demolished.
