[Coronavirus] Aeroflot to operate flights to/from Iran and South Korea from Terminal F of Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport

Beginning March 1, Aeroflot will transfer flights to/from Iran and South Korea to Terminal F of Sheremetyevo International Airport.

The following flights will be operated from Terminal F:

SU 512 Moscow – Tehran / SU 513 Tehran – Moscow

SU 250 Moscow – Seoul / SU 251 Seoul – Moscow

KE 923/924 flights operated in conjunction with Korean Air will also operate from Terminal F.

Aeroflot’s flights from Sheremetyevo to Italian cities will be serviced from terminals that were previously specified in the schedule. Flights arriving from Italy will be serviced at Terminal F.

Aeroflot provides up-to-date passenger information through its booking and information centre, and kindly asks passengers to monitor changes in the schedule and check the departure/arrival terminal on the airline’s online scoreboard.

Further information is available at the airline’s 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre’s global toll-free numbers, or at the airline’s sales offices.

From February 28, Aeroflot has set up a dedicated phone number to assist customers on this matter: +74957847242. Assistance is available 24/7 in Russian and English.

28 February 2020, Moscow