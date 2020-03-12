[Coronavirus] Aeroflot adjusts flight schedules for Italy, France, Germany and Spain

Aeroflot has amended its flight schedule for Italy, France, Germany and Spain. Starting from 13 March, Aeroflot will operate flights from Moscow to Rome, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, as well as from St Petersburg to Paris, Barcelona, Berlin and Munich.

From 13 March to 30 April, Aeroflot will temporarily suspend flights between Moscow and the following destinations:

Spain France Germany Italy Alicante, Valencia, Malaga, Tenerife* and Palma Marseille, Lyon and Nice Dresden, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover and Stuttgart Milan, Venice, Napoli, Verona, Bologna

*due to a high number of Russian citizens currently in Tenerife, flights will continue to operate from 13 to 20 March on a charter basis solely to return passengers to their original point of departure.

From 13 March to 30 April, Rossiya flights under commercial management of Aeroflot (with SU code) between St Petersburg and the following destinations will be temporarily suspended:

France Germany Nice* Dusseldorf and Hamburg

* Rossiya flights from Moscow are also suspended.

Passengers holding tickets for cancelled flights to travel between 13 March and 30 April 2020 inclusive may do the following at no additional cost:

– apply for an involuntary refund and receive a full refund for the tickets;

– make a one-time change to the departure date to any date no later than 31 December 2020, while maintaining the original departure and arrival cities and service class;

– change the route to any other Aeroflot flights with departure no later than 31 December 2020. No additional fee will be levied for rebooking, though other fare terms and conditions apply (e.g. additional payment for a more expensive fare may be required).

Aeroflot also reminds passengers holding tickets for travel to/from China, South Korea, Iran, Israel, Italy, Germany, France and Spain that they may change their routes and dates of travel at no additional cost.

Passengers who booked tickets for Aeroflot flights on or before 10 March 2020 for travel to/from the abovementioned destinations between 11 March and 31 May 2020 inclusive may:

– make a one-time change to the departure date to any date no later than 31 December 2020, while maintaining the original departure and arrival cities and service class;

– change the route to any other Aeroflot flight with a departure no later than on 31 December 2020. No additional fee will be levied for rebooking, though other fare terms and conditions apply (e.g. additional payment for a more expensive fare may be required).

Passengers holding tickets for travel to/from Italy and Israel, as well as for cancelled flights to/from China (including Hong Kong), South Korea and Iran between 10 March and 31 May 2020 inclusive may:

– apply for an involuntary refund and receive a full refund for the tickets (including following the one-time rebooking);

Cancellations should be made at least 40 minutes prior to departure of the first flight of the first unused segment.

To rebook tickets, passengers may contact Aeroflot’s hotline on +7 495 7847242, as well as Aeroflot’s call centre (global free-call numbers available here: https://www.aeroflot.ru/xx-en/offices/free_numbers) and the airline’s sales offices.

Please note that due to high call volumes, additional waiting time on the line is possible.

11 March 2020, Moscow