Amadeus IT Group has begun suspending distribution of Aeroflot’s fares in its systems

We reported yesterday that US-based Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot. Sabre is taking immediate steps to remove Aeroflot flight content from its GDS.

Amadeus IT Group (based in Spain) has also begun suspending distribution of the state-backed airline’s fares in its systems. The company issued the following statement.

“Our immediate focus remains the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and their families in Ukraine.

In light of the attacks on Ukraine, we immediately stopped any new planned commercial projects in Russia. We will not sign any new contracts in Russia and we continue to evaluate our existing portfolio of work in Russia in parallel.

We can confirm that we have begun suspending the distribution of Aeroflot fares in our systems. At the same time, we continue to assess and evaluate the potential impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia and any counter-measures by Russia.”