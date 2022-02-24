Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to the UK

A UK Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said: “Following the announcement by the Prime Minister in Parliament today, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the foreign carrier permit held by Aeroflot Russia Airlines (Aeroflot) until further notice.

“This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to or from the United Kingdom until further notice”.

In addition, there is a ban on the airline using UK airspace.

Aeroflot, which operates daily flights to London Heathrow from Moscow, acknowledged the UK decision.

Информация о рейсах Москва — Лондон https://t.co/HAiKSK82PX — Аэрофлот (@aeroflot) February 24, 2022