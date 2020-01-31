Aeroflot to operate flights to/from China from Terminal F of Sheremetyevo airport

Aeroflot will transfer flights to/from China to Terminal F from 17.00 (Moscow time) on 31 January 2020. Other international flights currently operated by Aeroflot in Terminal F will be transferred to Terminals D, E, C.

The following flights to/from China will be operated from Terminal F:

Flight Current terminal New Terminal Note SU 200 Moscow – Beijing D F New terminal SU 201 Beijing – Moscow D F New terminal SU 204 Moscow – Beijing D F New terminal SU 205 Beijing – Moscow D F New terminal SU 212 Moscow – Hong Kong F F No changes SU 213 Hong Kong – Moscow F F No changes SU 220 Mosco – Guangzhou F F No changes SU 221 Guangzhou – Moscow F F No changes SU 206 Moscow – Shanghai F F No changes SU 207 Shanghai – Moscow D F New terminal SU 208 Moscow – Shanghai F F No changes SU 209 Shanghai – Moscow D F New terminal

Flights CZ655/656 operated by China Southern Airlines will also be transferred from Terminal D to Terminal F. Passengers are being informed via Aeroflot’s contact centre. We also kindly ask you to check Aeroflot’s online board for any changes. Passengers arriving at the airport for check-in will be provided for in line with Russian aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards.

All information about changes to the schedule will be published on Aeroflot’s official website and in its Twitter account. https://twitter.com/aeroflot.

31 January 2020, Moscow