Aeroflot to operate flights to/from China from Terminal F of Sheremetyevo airport

Aeroflot will transfer flights to/from China to Terminal F from 17.00 (Moscow time) on 31 January 2020. Other international flights currently operated by Aeroflot in Terminal F will be transferred to Terminals D, E, C.
The following flights to/from China will be operated from Terminal F:
|Flight
|Current terminal
|New Terminal
|Note
|SU 200 Moscow – Beijing
|D
|F
|New terminal
|SU 201 Beijing – Moscow
|D
|F
|New terminal
|SU 204 Moscow – Beijing
|D
|F
|New terminal
|SU 205 Beijing – Moscow
|D
|F
|New terminal
|SU 212 Moscow – Hong Kong
|F
|F
|No changes
|SU 213 Hong Kong – Moscow
|F
|F
|No changes
|SU 220 Mosco – Guangzhou
|F
|F
|No changes
|SU 221 Guangzhou – Moscow
|F
|F
|No changes
|SU 206 Moscow – Shanghai
|F
|F
|No changes
|SU 207 Shanghai – Moscow
|D
|F
|New terminal
|SU 208 Moscow – Shanghai
|F
|F
|No changes
|SU 209 Shanghai – Moscow
|D
|F
|New terminal
Flights CZ655/656 operated by China Southern Airlines will also be transferred from Terminal D to Terminal F. Passengers are being informed via Aeroflot’s contact centre. We also kindly ask you to check Aeroflot’s online board for any changes. Passengers arriving at the airport for check-in will be provided for in line with Russian aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards.
All information about changes to the schedule will be published on Aeroflot’s official website and in its Twitter account. https://twitter.com/aeroflot.
31 January 2020, Moscow