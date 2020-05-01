Aeroflot to offer three-year vouchers and discounts to passengers unable to travel due to COVID-19

Aeroflot announces more details of the vouchers it will offer to passengers whose travel plans have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether due to their flight being cancelled or because they decided not to travel.

The vouchers will cover the cost of the fare and will be valid for three years.

Tickets for all domestic and international flights are eligible across fare classes. Non-refundable tickets for non-cancelled flights are eligible if the passenger informed the airline of their intention not to travel ahead of time.

Aeroflot is also offering additional incentives to encourage passengers to make future bookings using the new vouchers.

Passengers holding tickets for cancelled flights will automatically be given a one-time 15% discount on the cost of a ticket of the same fare for their new flight. For passengers holding Flex fare class tickets, the one-time discount will be 25%.

Discounts are non-transferable and non-combinable.

Vouchers are valid for three years from the original date of travel.

Passengers will be able to apply for vouchers after the end of the current self-isolation regime in Russia, but not before 15 May at the earliest. Passengers can apply for vouchers at Aeroflot sales offices and other official representations.

The offer is applicable to tickets purchased before 1 May 2020:

for travel to/from China from 18 February inclusive;

for travel to/from other international destinations from 5 March inclusive;

for travel on domestic routes from 18 March inclusive.

Tickets purchased from 1 May will be eligible for Aeroflot’s standard rules on refunds and returns.

Moscow, 30 April 2020