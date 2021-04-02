Aeroflot opens regular flights to Seychelles

On 2 April, Aeroflot begins operating regular flights to Seychelles. Flights on the Moscow – Mahe – Moscow route will initially operate on Fridays, and starting from 11 April, on Sundays as well.

Flights will be operated on comfortable wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airliners are equipped with Internet access. All passengers can enjoy the in-flight entertainment system.

The load factor of the first flight in economy class cabin is 99%.

Seychelles is one of the world’s most popular leisure destinations. With a constant air temperature of 30 degrees Celsius tourists can come to relax on the Islands all year round. The archipelago located in the western Indian Ocean close to the east coast of Africa comprises 115 islands only 33 of which are inhabited. The island country mostly attracts beach lovers and tranquillity seekers. Foodies will enjoy the famous Creole cuisine.

The Seychelles-inspired atmosphere was created for passengers during the check-in for the first Sheremetyevo – Mahe flight. The passengers were surrounded by large screens displaying giant tortoises, the iconic species of the Islands. A show was staged next to check-in counters featuring performers in traditional Creole clothing dancing and singing national songs. At boarding, the travellers enjoyed Seychelles’ traditional music and a welcome drink. Special desserts were prepared for the first flight.

According to the aviation tradition, the inaugural flight from Moscow was greeted with a water arch at the Mahe airport. A press conference was held with the speakers including the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Seychelles Artem Kozhin, Aeroflot’s Marketing Director Anton Myagkov, the Seychelles Ministry of Tourism and aviation authorities representatives. The ceremonial red ribbon was cut to the accompaniment of the orchestra, symbolically opening the way for the Russian flag carrier’s flights.

The air service with Seychelles was opened following the relevant resolution by the emergency response centre for preventing the import and spread of the new coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation, and border opening for tourists, including Russians, by the Seychelles authorities. Russian citizens can enter Seychelles visa-free, without any restrictions. Travellers are required to have a negative COVID-19 test taken no earlier than 72 hours before departure from their first route point, with the test certificate in Arabic, English or French.

Up-to-date information on entry visa rules and restrictions for passengers of international flights can be found on Aeroflot’s website.

The maximum advance purchase period for tickets to Seychelles is through 31 October 2021. Tickets are available for purchase on Aeroflot’s website, in the company’s ticket offices and through official agents.

