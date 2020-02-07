Aeroflot moves Tokyo flights to Haneda airport

From 29 March Aeroflot’s flights to and from Tokyo will switch from Narita airport to Haneda airport (Terminal 3). It is located just 15 km from Tokyo city centre. Travel time from the airport to the city will reduce by almost four times if going by train, and by more than half if travelling by taxi.

Aeroflot operates its daily flights to Tokyo using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration – Business Class, Comfort Class (Aeroflot’s premium economy product) and Economy Class.

Starting with the summer 2020 flight schedule, Aeroflot will operate daily flights between Moscow and Tokyo on the following timetable (all times local):

Moscow – Tokyo — flight SU260/262/264 departs from Sheremetyevo airport at 19:00 and arrives at Haneda airport at 10:30 the following day;

Tokyo – Moscow — flight SU261/263/265 departs from Haneda airport at 12:15 and arrives at Sheremetyevo airport at 16:05.

A wide choice of connecting flights at Haneda opens new travel opportunities to explore Japan. The terminal’s spacious facilities and modern infrastructure will allow Aeroflot to ensure passenger comfort throughout the journey. Aeroflot’s commitment to high-quality service has helped the airline establish itself as a leading operator on key transit routes between fast-growing markets in Asia and Europe.

7 February 2020, Moscow