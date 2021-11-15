Aeroflot launches regular flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo to Abu Dhabi

Aeroflot has begun operating regular services from Moscow Sheremetyevo to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Three weekly flights SU0530/0531 will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flights will be operated on the Boeing 737-800, modern medium-range aircraft in Aeroflot’s fleet.

Abu Dhabi is the third destination in the UAE where Aeroflot offers regular flights. The airline operates two daily Moscow – Dubai flights, and two weekly Moscow – Sharjah services.

Abu Dhabi has an extensive leisure and business travel infrastructure. Travellers are lured by beach resorts, shopping opportunities, and world-famous sights, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Ferrari World theme park.

The autumn and winter season is the most comfortable time to visit Abu Dhabi. In November through March, average daytime temperatures are +22/24°С, and seawater temperature reaches +27°С.

Source: Russian Aviation