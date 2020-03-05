Information for passengers flying to/from Hong Kong in March 2020

Aeroflot is temporarily suspending flights to Hong Kong. Flights to Hong Kong will operate until March 7 and from Hong Kong until March 8.

Passengers who booked tickets on or before 5 March 2020 to travel on flights SU212/213 between 8 and 31 March 2020 can:

change their departure dates;

obtain a refund for tickets at sales offices where they were purchased. Tickets purchased online can be returned at any of the airline’s sales offices or via the contact centre.

Changes and refunds will not incur additional fees.

Passengers with tickets for Aeroflot flights scheduled from 8 March onwards may contact Aeroflot’s special hotline with any questions at +7 495 7847242, as well as Aeroflot’s call centre (global free-call numbers available here: https://www.aeroflot.ru/xx-en/offices/free_numbers) and the airline’s sales offices for refunds and rebookings.

Passengers are being informed via Aeroflot’s contact centre. They are asked to check for any changes in the schedule on Aeroflot’s website or mobile app.

5 March 2020, Moscow