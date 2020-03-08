[Coronavirus] Aeroflot is reducing flight frequencies between Moscow and Tehran to one flight a week

Aeroflot is reducing flight frequencies between Moscow and Tehran to one flight a week on Sundays, beginning 8 March.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets on this route may:

rebook their tickets for any date up to and including 31 May 2020 for no additional fee;

return their tickets at the point of sale with no penalties applied.

Tickets for the Sunday flight can be purchased at Aeroflot sales office, via Aeroflot’s contact centre and through the airline’s agency network.

To rebook tickets, passengers may contact Aeroflot’s special hotline with any questions on +7 495 7847242, as well as Aeroflot’s call centre (global free-call numbers available here: https://www.aeroflot.ru/xx-en/offices/free_numbers) and the airline’s sales offices.

Passengers are being informed via Aeroflot’s contact centre. they are asked to check for any changes in the schedule on the airline’s website.

