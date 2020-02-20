Aeroflot introduces new Base fare for Business class and Comfort class tickets

Aeroflot Group introduces a new Base fare for Business and Comfort class tickets starting from 4 March 2020. Base fare tickets are non-refundable but more affordable. The new fare group covers the entire route network of Aeroflot Group, including flights operated by its subsidiaries Rossiya and Aurora (certain exclusions apply).

Passengers travelling in Business class with Base fare tickets will receive the traditional benefits, including seat preselection and access to airport lounges in Russia and abroad. The fare also includes free carry-on and one checked bag up to 32 kg.

Passengers travelling in Comfort class with Base fare will be able to preselect seats and bring free carry on and one checked bag up to 23 kg. Passengers will receive discounts when paying for additional checked baggage during booking or later using Aeroflot’s website, mobile app, as well as offices and agents. The discount is also available on the day of the flight when the service is purchased via Aeroflot’s website or mobile app. Platinum, Gold and Silver members of Aeroflot Bonus programme, as well as Elite and Elite Plus members of other SkyTeam airlines loyalty programmes, will continue to be able to check additional baggage in line with their status.

“We continuously analyse feedback from key passenger groups, as well as global trends, in order to consistently improve our fares. The new fare group will complement and expand our existing offering. The Base fare is designed for passengers who prefer to precisely plan their travel, appreciate comfort and premium service, while at the same time are price-conscious,” says Andrey Chikhanchin, Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance at Aeroflot.

