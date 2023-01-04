Aeroflot has bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER from an Irish lessor

Aeroflot has bought out and acquired ownership of 10 Boeing 777-300ER long-haul aircraft, which have been under financial lease from an Irish leasing company since 2013 and 2014,” according to the statement.

“Aeroflot will continue to work on further implementation of transactions for the purchase of aircraft in order to maintain the current fleet of foreign-made aircraft in its own operation and expand the possibility of their operation. This approach also confirms the reliability of Aeroflot as a counterparty that responsibly fulfills its contractual obligations.”

The company clarified that the transaction was made taking into account all the required permits from Russian and foreign regulators.

In May, Aeroflot bought out eight Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft from foreign lessors.

In April, the European Union adopted an amendment to sanctions, which allows leasing companies to sell aircraft located in Russia to local airlines.

This measure will allow European governments to let lessors accept payments from Russian companies that have received aircraft on financial lease under agreements concluded before February 26. Ownership of the aircraft can be transferred after the lease payments have been made.

Source: Aeroflot, TASS