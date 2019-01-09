Aeroflot Group passenger traffic up 9.7% in 11 months 2019, 1.9% in November

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for November and 11M 2019[1].
11M 2019 Operating Highlights
In 11M 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 56.3 million passengers, up 9.7% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 34.4 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 4.8%.
Group and Company RPKs increased by 9.9% and 4.3% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 11.1% year-on-year for the Group and by 6.0% year-on-year for the Company.
The passenger load factor decreased by 0.9 p.p. year-on-year to 82.3% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 1.3 p.p. to 79.7% for Aeroflot airline.
November 2019 Operating Highlights
In November 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 4.4 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 1.9%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.1%.
Group RPK increased by 1.8% year-on-year and Company RPK decreased 3.1% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 2.4% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 1.6% for Aeroflot airline.
Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 77.9%, representing a 0.5 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year to 74.9%.
Fleet update
In November 2019, Aeroflot Group phased out one Airbus A320 and one Airbus A321 aircraft. As of 30 November 2019, Group and Company fleet had 362 and 247 aircraft, respectively.
|Net changes in the fleet[2]
|Number of aircraft
as of 30.11.2019
|November 2019
|11M 2019
|Aeroflot Group
|(2)
|(4)
|362
|Aeroflot airline
|(2)
|(6)
|247
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
|November 2019
|November 2018
|Change
|11M 2019
|11M 2018
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|4,416.3
|4,334.2
|1.9%
|56,345.8
|51,375.1
|9.7%
|– international
|1,911.9
|1,902.5
|0.5%
|25,249.2
|22,824.1
|10.6%
|– domestic
|2,504.4
|2,431.7
|3.0%
|31,096.5
|28,550.9
|8.9%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|11,395.6
|11,190.9
|1.8%
|144,955.2
|131,923.2
|9.9%
|– international
|6,719.0
|6,658.8
|0.9%
|84,806.4
|76,558.5
|10.8%
|– domestic
|4,676.6
|4,532.1
|3.2%
|60,148.9
|55,364.7
|8.6%
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|14,621.4
|14,273.3
|2.4%
|176,077.3
|158,520.6
|11.1%
|– international
|8,865.0
|8,862.0
|0.0%
|104,937.4
|93,905.1
|11.7%
|– domestic
|5,756.5
|5,411.3
|6.4%
|71,139.9
|64,615.5
|10.1%
|Passenger load factor, %
|77.9%
|78.4%
|(0.5 p.p.)
|82.3%
|83.2%
|(0.9 p.p.)
|– international
|75.8%
|75.1%
|0.7 p.p.
|80.8%
|81.5%
|(0.7 p.p.)
|– domestic
|81.2%
|83.8%
|(2.5 p.p.)
|84.6%
|85.7%
|(1.1 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|29,131.1
|27,658.6
|5.3%
|287,130.3
|275,615.0
|4.2%
|– international
|16,268.6
|16,793.8
|(3.1%)
|157,355.8
|155,031.8
|1.5%
|– domestic
|12,862.5
|10,864.8
|18.4%
|129,774.5
|120,583.2
|7.6%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|125.5
|118.0
|6.3%
|1,189.3
|1,181.8
|0.6%
|– international
|79.3
|78.5
|1.1%
|730.0
|727.6
|0.3%
|– domestic
|46.1
|39.5
|16.7%
|459.2
|454.2
|1.1%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,151.1
|1,125.2
|2.3%
|14,235.3
|13,054.9
|9.0%
|– international
|684.1
|677.8
|0.9%
|8,362.6
|7,617.8
|9.8%
|– domestic
|467.0
|447.4
|4.4%
|5,872.6
|5,437.0
|8.0%
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,756.3
|1,706.1
|2.9%
|20,954.2
|18,742.9
|11.8%
|– international
|1,084.9
|1,072.5
|1.2%
|12,557.3
|11,105.8
|13.1%
|– domestic
|671.4
|633.7
|6.0%
|8,396.9
|7,637.2
|9.9%
|Revenue load factor, %
|65.5%
|66.0%
|(0.4 p.p.)
|67.9%
|69.7%
|(1.7 p.p.)
|– international
|63.1%
|63.2%
|(0.1 p.p.)
|66.6%
|68.6%
|(2.0 p.p.)
|– domestic
|69.6%
|70.6%
|(1.1 p.p.)
|69.9%
|71.2%
|(1.3 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|34,742
|34,369
|1.1%
|410,416
|376,191
|9.1%
|– international
|14,448
|14,677
|(1.6%)
|172,444
|158,455
|8.8%
|– domestic
|20,294
|19,692
|3.1%
|237,972
|217,736
|9.3%
|Flight hours
|95,684
|94,524
|1.2%
|1,127,639
|1,026,695
|9.8%
Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results
|November 2019
|November 2018
|Change
|11M 2019
|11M 2018
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|2,813.5
|2,932.5
|(4.1%)
|34,420.2
|32,847.3
|4.8%
|– international
|1,438.5
|1,471.9
|(2.3%)
|17,987.1
|16,733.7
|7.5%
|– domestic
|1,375.0
|1,460.6
|(5.9%)
|16,433.1
|16,113.7
|2.0%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|7,701.4
|7,947.2
|(3.1%)
|93,923.2
|90,062.4
|4.3%
|– international
|5,155.8
|5,341.9
|(3.5%)
|63,756.3
|58,768.6
|8.5%
|– domestic
|2,545.6
|2,605.4
|(2.3%)
|30,166.9
|31,293.8
|(3.6%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|10,284.1
|10,452.0
|(1.6%)
|117,799.7
|111,129.2
|6.0%
|– international
|7,003.8
|7,279.0
|(3.8%)
|81,119.9
|74,245.0
|9.3%
|– domestic
|3,280.3
|3,173.0
|3.4%
|36,679.8
|36,884.2
|(0.6%)
|Passenger load factor, %
|74.9%
|76.0%
|(1.1 p.p.)
|79.7%
|81.0%
|(1.3 p.p.)
|– international
|73.6%
|73.4%
|0.2 p.p.
|78.6%
|79.2%
|(0.6 p.p.)
|– domestic
|77.6%
|82.1%
|(4.5 p.p.)
|82.2%
|84.8%
|(2.6 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|20,943.2
|20,677.7
|1.3%
|197,104.3
|203,095.5
|(2.9%)
|– international
|14,242.9
|15,128.9
|(5.9%)
|134,228.9
|138,175.2
|(2.9%)
|– domestic
|6,700.4
|5,548.8
|20.8%
|62,875.4
|64,920.4
|(3.2%)
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|98.0
|93.2
|5.1%
|901.7
|952.7
|(5.4%)
|– international
|72.3
|73.6
|(1.7%)
|661.7
|682.1
|(3.0%)
|– domestic
|25.7
|19.6
|30.8%
|240.0
|270.6
|(11.3%)
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|791.1
|808.5
|(2.1%)
|9,354.8
|9,058.3
|3.3%
|– international
|536.3
|554.4
|(3.3%)
|6,399.8
|5,971.3
|7.2%
|– domestic
|254.8
|254.1
|0.3%
|2,955.0
|3,087.0
|(4.3%)
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,252.8
|1,263.4
|(0.8%)
|14,197.8
|13,366.3
|6.2%
|– international
|872.6
|902.2
|(3.3%)
|9,936.3
|8,996.4
|10.4%
|– domestic
|380.2
|361.2
|5.2%
|4,261.5
|4,369.9
|(2.5%)
|Revenue load factor, %
|63.1%
|64.0%
|(0.8 p.p.)
|65.9%
|67.8%
|(1.9 p.p.)
|– international
|61.5%
|61.4%
|0.0 p.p.
|64.4%
|66.4%
|(2.0 p.p.)
|– domestic
|67.0%
|70.3%
|(3.3 p.p.)
|69.3%
|70.6%
|(1.3 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|23,476
|23,853
|(1.6%)
|267,492
|248,748
|7.5%
|– international
|11,336
|11,656
|(2.7%)
|130,703
|122,347
|6.8%
|– domestic
|12,140
|12,197
|(0.5%)
|136,789
|126,401
|8.2%
|Flight hours
|67,047
|68,297
|(1.8%)
|763,950
|708,784
|7.8%
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Excluding aircraft leased or subleased out.
Moscow, 24 December 2019