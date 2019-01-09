Aeroflot Group passenger traffic up 9.7% in 11 months 2019, 1.9% in November

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for November and 11M 2019[1].

11M 2019 Operating Highlights

In 11M 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 56.3 million passengers, up 9.7% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 34.4 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 4.8%.

Group and Company RPKs increased by 9.9% and 4.3% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 11.1% year-on-year for the Group and by 6.0% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 0.9 p.p. year-on-year to 82.3% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 1.3 p.p. to 79.7% for Aeroflot airline.

November 2019 Operating Highlights

In November 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 4.4 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 1.9%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.1%.

Group RPK increased by 1.8% year-on-year and Company RPK decreased 3.1% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 2.4% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 1.6% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 77.9%, representing a 0.5 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year to 74.9%.

Fleet update

In November 2019, Aeroflot Group phased out one Airbus A320 and one Airbus A321 aircraft. As of 30 November 2019, Group and Company fleet had 362 and 247 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet[2] Number of aircraft as of 30.11.2019 November 2019 11M 2019 Aeroflot Group (2) (4) 362 Aeroflot airline (2) (6) 247

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

November 2019 November 2018 Change 11M 2019 11M 2018 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 4,416.3 4,334.2 1.9% 56,345.8 51,375.1 9.7% – international 1,911.9 1,902.5 0.5% 25,249.2 22,824.1 10.6% – domestic 2,504.4 2,431.7 3.0% 31,096.5 28,550.9 8.9% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 11,395.6 11,190.9 1.8% 144,955.2 131,923.2 9.9% – international 6,719.0 6,658.8 0.9% 84,806.4 76,558.5 10.8% – domestic 4,676.6 4,532.1 3.2% 60,148.9 55,364.7 8.6% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 14,621.4 14,273.3 2.4% 176,077.3 158,520.6 11.1% – international 8,865.0 8,862.0 0.0% 104,937.4 93,905.1 11.7% – domestic 5,756.5 5,411.3 6.4% 71,139.9 64,615.5 10.1% Passenger load factor, % 77.9% 78.4% (0.5 p.p.) 82.3% 83.2% (0.9 p.p.) – international 75.8% 75.1% 0.7 p.p. 80.8% 81.5% (0.7 p.p.) – domestic 81.2% 83.8% (2.5 p.p.) 84.6% 85.7% (1.1 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 29,131.1 27,658.6 5.3% 287,130.3 275,615.0 4.2% – international 16,268.6 16,793.8 (3.1%) 157,355.8 155,031.8 1.5% – domestic 12,862.5 10,864.8 18.4% 129,774.5 120,583.2 7.6% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 125.5 118.0 6.3% 1,189.3 1,181.8 0.6% – international 79.3 78.5 1.1% 730.0 727.6 0.3% – domestic 46.1 39.5 16.7% 459.2 454.2 1.1% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,151.1 1,125.2 2.3% 14,235.3 13,054.9 9.0% – international 684.1 677.8 0.9% 8,362.6 7,617.8 9.8% – domestic 467.0 447.4 4.4% 5,872.6 5,437.0 8.0% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,756.3 1,706.1 2.9% 20,954.2 18,742.9 11.8% – international 1,084.9 1,072.5 1.2% 12,557.3 11,105.8 13.1% – domestic 671.4 633.7 6.0% 8,396.9 7,637.2 9.9% Revenue load factor, % 65.5% 66.0% (0.4 p.p.) 67.9% 69.7% (1.7 p.p.) – international 63.1% 63.2% (0.1 p.p.) 66.6% 68.6% (2.0 p.p.) – domestic 69.6% 70.6% (1.1 p.p.) 69.9% 71.2% (1.3 p.p.) Revenue flights 34,742 34,369 1.1% 410,416 376,191 9.1% – international 14,448 14,677 (1.6%) 172,444 158,455 8.8% – domestic 20,294 19,692 3.1% 237,972 217,736 9.3% Flight hours 95,684 94,524 1.2% 1,127,639 1,026,695 9.8%

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

November 2019 November 2018 Change 11M 2019 11M 2018 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,813.5 2,932.5 (4.1%) 34,420.2 32,847.3 4.8% – international 1,438.5 1,471.9 (2.3%) 17,987.1 16,733.7 7.5% – domestic 1,375.0 1,460.6 (5.9%) 16,433.1 16,113.7 2.0% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 7,701.4 7,947.2 (3.1%) 93,923.2 90,062.4 4.3% – international 5,155.8 5,341.9 (3.5%) 63,756.3 58,768.6 8.5% – domestic 2,545.6 2,605.4 (2.3%) 30,166.9 31,293.8 (3.6%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 10,284.1 10,452.0 (1.6%) 117,799.7 111,129.2 6.0% – international 7,003.8 7,279.0 (3.8%) 81,119.9 74,245.0 9.3% – domestic 3,280.3 3,173.0 3.4% 36,679.8 36,884.2 (0.6%) Passenger load factor, % 74.9% 76.0% (1.1 p.p.) 79.7% 81.0% (1.3 p.p.) – international 73.6% 73.4% 0.2 p.p. 78.6% 79.2% (0.6 p.p.) – domestic 77.6% 82.1% (4.5 p.p.) 82.2% 84.8% (2.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 20,943.2 20,677.7 1.3% 197,104.3 203,095.5 (2.9%) – international 14,242.9 15,128.9 (5.9%) 134,228.9 138,175.2 (2.9%) – domestic 6,700.4 5,548.8 20.8% 62,875.4 64,920.4 (3.2%) Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 98.0 93.2 5.1% 901.7 952.7 (5.4%) – international 72.3 73.6 (1.7%) 661.7 682.1 (3.0%) – domestic 25.7 19.6 30.8% 240.0 270.6 (11.3%) Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 791.1 808.5 (2.1%) 9,354.8 9,058.3 3.3% – international 536.3 554.4 (3.3%) 6,399.8 5,971.3 7.2% – domestic 254.8 254.1 0.3% 2,955.0 3,087.0 (4.3%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,252.8 1,263.4 (0.8%) 14,197.8 13,366.3 6.2% – international 872.6 902.2 (3.3%) 9,936.3 8,996.4 10.4% – domestic 380.2 361.2 5.2% 4,261.5 4,369.9 (2.5%) Revenue load factor, % 63.1% 64.0% (0.8 p.p.) 65.9% 67.8% (1.9 p.p.) – international 61.5% 61.4% 0.0 p.p. 64.4% 66.4% (2.0 p.p.) – domestic 67.0% 70.3% (3.3 p.p.) 69.3% 70.6% (1.3 p.p.) Revenue flights 23,476 23,853 (1.6%) 267,492 248,748 7.5% – international 11,336 11,656 (2.7%) 130,703 122,347 6.8% – domestic 12,140 12,197 (0.5%) 136,789 126,401 8.2% Flight hours 67,047 68,297 (1.8%) 763,950 708,784 7.8%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Excluding aircraft leased or subleased out.

Moscow, 24 December 2019