Aeroflot Group passenger traffic up 9.0% in full year 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for December and 12M 2019.
12M 2019 Operating Highlights
In 12M 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 60.7 million passengers, up 9.0% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 37.2 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 4.1%.
Group and Company RPKs increased by 9.2% and 3.8% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 10.3% year-on-year for the Group and by 5.5% year-on-year for the Company.
The passenger load factor decreased by 0.8 p.p. year-on-year to 81.9% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 1.3 p.p. to 79.2% for Aeroflot airline.
December 2019 Operating Highlights
In December 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 4.4 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 0.9%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 3.9%.
Group RPK increased by 0.6% year-on-year and Company RPK decreased 2.2% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 1.5% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 0.4% for Aeroflot airline.
Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 76.4%, representing a 0.7 p.p. decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 1.4 p.p. year-on-year to 73.5%.
Fleet update
In December 2019, Aeroflot Group phased out four aircraft: Airbus A330-300, Airbus A319, Airbus A320 and DHC-8-200. At the same period, Aeroflot airline phased out two aircraft: Airbus A330-300 and Airbus A320.
As of 31 December 2019, Group and Company fleet had 358 and 245 aircraft, respectively.
|Net changes in the fleet
|Number of aircraft
|December 2019
|as of 31.12.2019
|as of 31.12.2019
|Aeroflot Group
|(4)
|(8)
|358
|Aeroflot airline
|(2)
|(8)
|245
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
|December 2019
|December 2018
|Change
|12M 2019
|12M 2018
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|4,372.9
|4,335.2
|0.9%
|60,718.7
|55,710.2
|9.0%
|– international
|1,868.9
|1,913.2
|(2.3%)
|27,118.1
|24,737.3
|9.6%
|– domestic
|2,504.0
|2,422.0
|3.4%
|33,600.6
|30,972.9
|8.5%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|11,294.6
|11,227.2
|0.6%
|156,249.8
|143,150.4
|9.2%
|– international
|6,594.5
|6,691.1
|(1.4%)
|91,400.9
|83,249.6
|9.8%
|– domestic
|4,700.1
|4,536.1
|3.6%
|64,848.9
|59,900.8
|8.3%
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|14,778.2
|14,554.1
|1.5%
|190,855.5
|173,074.6
|10.3%
|– international
|8,828.7
|8,938.1
|(1.2%)
|113,766.1
|102,843.2
|10.6%
|– domestic
|5,949.5
|5,616.0
|5.9%
|77,089.4
|70,231.5
|9.8%
|Passenger load factor, %
|76.4%
|77.1%
|(0.7 p.p.)
|81.9%
|82.7%
|(0.8 p.p.)
|– international
|74.7%
|74.9%
|(0.2 p.p.)
|80.3%
|80.9%
|(0.6 p.p.)
|– domestic
|79.0%
|80.8%
|(1.8 p.p.)
|84.1%
|85.3%
|(1.2 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|29,867.0
|28,264.2
|5.7%
|316,997.3
|303,879.1
|4.3%
|– international
|15,445.4
|16,115.6
|(4.2%)
|172,801.2
|171,147.3
|1.0%
|– domestic
|14,421.6
|12,148.6
|18.7%
|144,196.1
|132,731.8
|8.6%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|124.8
|117.9
|5.8%
|1,314.1
|1,299.7
|1.1%
|– international
|74.3
|75.5
|(1.6%)
|804.3
|803.0
|0.2%
|– domestic
|50.5
|42.5
|19.0%
|509.8
|496.7
|2.6%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,141.3
|1,128.4
|1.1%
|15,376.6
|14,183.2
|8.4%
|– international
|667.8
|677.7
|(1.5%)
|9,030.4
|8,295.5
|8.9%
|– domestic
|473.6
|450.7
|5.1%
|6,346.2
|5,887.7
|7.8%
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,767.2
|1,733.4
|2.0%
|22,721.4
|20,476.3
|11.0%
|– international
|1,078.9
|1,079.5
|(0.1%)
|13,636.2
|12,185.3
|11.9%
|– domestic
|688.3
|653.9
|5.3%
|9,085.2
|8,291.0
|9.6%
|Revenue load factor, %
|64.6%
|65.1%
|(0.5 p.p.)
|67.7%
|69.3%
|(1.6 p.p.)
|– international
|61.9%
|62.8%
|(0.9 p.p.)
|66.2%
|68.1%
|(1.9 p.p.)
|– domestic
|68.8%
|68.9%
|(0.1 p.p.)
|69.9%
|71.0%
|(1.2 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|35,593
|35,264
|0.9%
|446,009
|411,455
|8.4%
|– international
|14,539
|14,952
|(2.8%)
|186,983
|173,407
|7.8%
|– domestic
|21,054
|20,312
|3.7%
|259,026
|238,048
|8.8%
|Flight hours
|98,146
|96,851
|1.3%
|1,225,785
|1,123,546
|9.1%
Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results
|December 2019
|December 2018
|Change
|12M 2019
|12M 2018
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|2,800.5
|2,915.1
|(3.9%)
|37,220.7
|35,762.5
|4.1%
|– international
|1,436.3
|1,480.2
|(3.0%)
|19,423.4
|18,213.9
|6.6%
|– domestic
|1,364.2
|1,434.9
|(4.9%)
|17,797.3
|17,548.6
|1.4%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|7,716.9
|7,893.4
|(2.2%)
|101,640.1
|97,955.8
|3.8%
|– international
|5,167.5
|5,275.5
|(2.0%)
|68,923.8
|64,044.1
|7.6%
|– domestic
|2,549.5
|2,617.9
|(2.6%)
|32,716.3
|33,911.7
|(3.5%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|10,495.3
|10,532.7
|(0.4%)
|128,295.0
|121,661.9
|5.5%
|– international
|7,124.9
|7,219.7
|(1.3%)
|88,244.8
|81,464.7
|8.3%
|– domestic
|3,370.4
|3,313.0
|1.7%
|40,050.2
|40,197.2
|(0.4%)
|Passenger load factor, %
|73.5%
|74.9%
|(1.4 p.p.)
|79.2%
|80.5%
|(1.3 p.p.)
|– international
|72.5%
|73.1%
|(0.5 p.p.)
|78.1%
|78.6%
|(0.5 p.p.)
|– domestic
|75.6%
|79.0%
|(3.4 p.p.)
|81.7%
|84.4%
|(2.7 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|20,708.2
|20,735.1
|(0.1%)
|217,812.5
|223,830.7
|(2.7%)
|– international
|13,125.9
|14,105.7
|(6.9%)
|147,354.8
|152,280.9
|(3.2%)
|– domestic
|7,582.3
|6,629.4
|14.4%
|70,457.7
|71,549.8
|(1.5%)
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|94.7
|93.0
|1.8%
|996.4
|1,045.7
|(4.7%)
|– international
|66.2
|69.3
|(4.5%)
|727.9
|751.4
|(3.1%)
|– domestic
|28.5
|23.7
|20.4%
|268.5
|294.3
|(8.8%)
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|789.2
|803.4
|(1.8%)
|10,144.0
|9,861.7
|2.9%
|– international
|531.3
|544.1
|(2.4%)
|6,931.0
|6,515.4
|6.4%
|– domestic
|258.0
|259.3
|(0.5%)
|3,213.0
|3,346.3
|(4.0%)
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,273.7
|1,264.3
|0.7%
|15,471.6
|14,630.7
|5.7%
|– international
|884.4
|884.0
|0.0%
|10,820.7
|9,880.4
|9.5%
|– domestic
|389.3
|380.3
|2.4%
|4,650.8
|4,750.3
|(2.1%)
|Revenue load factor, %
|62.0%
|63.5%
|(1.6 p.p.)
|65.6%
|67.4%
|(1.8 p.p.)
|– international
|60.1%
|61.6%
|(1.5 p.p.)
|64.1%
|65.9%
|(1.9 p.p.)
|– domestic
|66.3%
|68.2%
|(1.9 p.p.)
|69.1%
|70.4%
|(1.4 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|24,251
|24,429
|(0.7%)
|291,743
|273,177
|6.8%
|– international
|11,641
|11,944
|(2.5%)
|142,344
|134,291
|6.0%
|– domestic
|12,610
|12,485
|1.0%
|149,399
|138,886
|7.6%
|Flight hours
|69,624
|70,011
|(0.6%)
|833,574
|778,795
|7.0%
Moscow, 28 January 2020