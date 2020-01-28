Aeroflot Group passenger traffic up 9.0% in full year 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for December and 12M 2019.

12M 2019 Operating Highlights

In 12M 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 60.7 million passengers, up 9.0% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 37.2 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 4.1%.

Group and Company RPKs increased by 9.2% and 3.8% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 10.3% year-on-year for the Group and by 5.5% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 0.8 p.p. year-on-year to 81.9% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 1.3 p.p. to 79.2% for Aeroflot airline.

December 2019 Operating Highlights

In December 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 4.4 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 0.9%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 3.9%.

Group RPK increased by 0.6% year-on-year and Company RPK decreased 2.2% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 1.5% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 0.4% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 76.4%, representing a 0.7 p.p. decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 1.4 p.p. year-on-year to 73.5%.

Fleet update

In December 2019, Aeroflot Group phased out four aircraft: Airbus A330-300, Airbus A319, Airbus A320 and DHC-8-200. At the same period, Aeroflot airline phased out two aircraft: Airbus A330-300 and Airbus A320.

As of 31 December 2019, Group and Company fleet had 358 and 245 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft December 2019 as of 31.12.2019 as of 31.12.2019 Aeroflot Group (4) (8) 358 Aeroflot airline (2) (8) 245

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

December 2019 December 2018 Change 12M 2019 12M 2018 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 4,372.9 4,335.2 0.9% 60,718.7 55,710.2 9.0% – international 1,868.9 1,913.2 (2.3%) 27,118.1 24,737.3 9.6% – domestic 2,504.0 2,422.0 3.4% 33,600.6 30,972.9 8.5% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 11,294.6 11,227.2 0.6% 156,249.8 143,150.4 9.2% – international 6,594.5 6,691.1 (1.4%) 91,400.9 83,249.6 9.8% – domestic 4,700.1 4,536.1 3.6% 64,848.9 59,900.8 8.3% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 14,778.2 14,554.1 1.5% 190,855.5 173,074.6 10.3% – international 8,828.7 8,938.1 (1.2%) 113,766.1 102,843.2 10.6% – domestic 5,949.5 5,616.0 5.9% 77,089.4 70,231.5 9.8% Passenger load factor, % 76.4% 77.1% (0.7 p.p.) 81.9% 82.7% (0.8 p.p.) – international 74.7% 74.9% (0.2 p.p.) 80.3% 80.9% (0.6 p.p.) – domestic 79.0% 80.8% (1.8 p.p.) 84.1% 85.3% (1.2 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 29,867.0 28,264.2 5.7% 316,997.3 303,879.1 4.3% – international 15,445.4 16,115.6 (4.2%) 172,801.2 171,147.3 1.0% – domestic 14,421.6 12,148.6 18.7% 144,196.1 132,731.8 8.6% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 124.8 117.9 5.8% 1,314.1 1,299.7 1.1% – international 74.3 75.5 (1.6%) 804.3 803.0 0.2% – domestic 50.5 42.5 19.0% 509.8 496.7 2.6% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,141.3 1,128.4 1.1% 15,376.6 14,183.2 8.4% – international 667.8 677.7 (1.5%) 9,030.4 8,295.5 8.9% – domestic 473.6 450.7 5.1% 6,346.2 5,887.7 7.8% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,767.2 1,733.4 2.0% 22,721.4 20,476.3 11.0% – international 1,078.9 1,079.5 (0.1%) 13,636.2 12,185.3 11.9% – domestic 688.3 653.9 5.3% 9,085.2 8,291.0 9.6% Revenue load factor, % 64.6% 65.1% (0.5 p.p.) 67.7% 69.3% (1.6 p.p.) – international 61.9% 62.8% (0.9 p.p.) 66.2% 68.1% (1.9 p.p.) – domestic 68.8% 68.9% (0.1 p.p.) 69.9% 71.0% (1.2 p.p.) Revenue flights 35,593 35,264 0.9% 446,009 411,455 8.4% – international 14,539 14,952 (2.8%) 186,983 173,407 7.8% – domestic 21,054 20,312 3.7% 259,026 238,048 8.8% Flight hours 98,146 96,851 1.3% 1,225,785 1,123,546 9.1%

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

December 2019 December 2018 Change 12M 2019 12M 2018 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,800.5 2,915.1 (3.9%) 37,220.7 35,762.5 4.1% – international 1,436.3 1,480.2 (3.0%) 19,423.4 18,213.9 6.6% – domestic 1,364.2 1,434.9 (4.9%) 17,797.3 17,548.6 1.4% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 7,716.9 7,893.4 (2.2%) 101,640.1 97,955.8 3.8% – international 5,167.5 5,275.5 (2.0%) 68,923.8 64,044.1 7.6% – domestic 2,549.5 2,617.9 (2.6%) 32,716.3 33,911.7 (3.5%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 10,495.3 10,532.7 (0.4%) 128,295.0 121,661.9 5.5% – international 7,124.9 7,219.7 (1.3%) 88,244.8 81,464.7 8.3% – domestic 3,370.4 3,313.0 1.7% 40,050.2 40,197.2 (0.4%) Passenger load factor, % 73.5% 74.9% (1.4 p.p.) 79.2% 80.5% (1.3 p.p.) – international 72.5% 73.1% (0.5 p.p.) 78.1% 78.6% (0.5 p.p.) – domestic 75.6% 79.0% (3.4 p.p.) 81.7% 84.4% (2.7 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 20,708.2 20,735.1 (0.1%) 217,812.5 223,830.7 (2.7%) – international 13,125.9 14,105.7 (6.9%) 147,354.8 152,280.9 (3.2%) – domestic 7,582.3 6,629.4 14.4% 70,457.7 71,549.8 (1.5%) Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 94.7 93.0 1.8% 996.4 1,045.7 (4.7%) – international 66.2 69.3 (4.5%) 727.9 751.4 (3.1%) – domestic 28.5 23.7 20.4% 268.5 294.3 (8.8%) Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 789.2 803.4 (1.8%) 10,144.0 9,861.7 2.9% – international 531.3 544.1 (2.4%) 6,931.0 6,515.4 6.4% – domestic 258.0 259.3 (0.5%) 3,213.0 3,346.3 (4.0%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,273.7 1,264.3 0.7% 15,471.6 14,630.7 5.7% – international 884.4 884.0 0.0% 10,820.7 9,880.4 9.5% – domestic 389.3 380.3 2.4% 4,650.8 4,750.3 (2.1%) Revenue load factor, % 62.0% 63.5% (1.6 p.p.) 65.6% 67.4% (1.8 p.p.) – international 60.1% 61.6% (1.5 p.p.) 64.1% 65.9% (1.9 p.p.) – domestic 66.3% 68.2% (1.9 p.p.) 69.1% 70.4% (1.4 p.p.) Revenue flights 24,251 24,429 (0.7%) 291,743 273,177 6.8% – international 11,641 11,944 (2.5%) 142,344 134,291 6.0% – domestic 12,610 12,485 1.0% 149,399 138,886 7.6% Flight hours 69,624 70,011 (0.6%) 833,574 778,795 7.0%

Moscow, 28 January 2020