Aeroflot Group announces operating results for November 2021: +76.8% vs 2020 and -16.6% vs 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for November and 11M 2021[1].
Key highlights of November 2021[2]:
- Aeroflot Group carried 3.6 million passengers, 76.8% up year-on-year and 16.6% down vs. 2019;
- 7 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 46.0% up year-on-year and 9.6% up vs. 2019;
- 0 thousand passengers carried in international segment, 4.5x up year-on-year and 50.5% down vs. 2019. In November 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 49.5% of 2019 levels;
- Group’s RPK increased by 2.0x year-on-year and decreased by 28.2% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 86.8% year-on-year and decreased by 26.6% vs. 2019;
- Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 76.4%, a 5.1 percentage point increase year-on-year;
- Aeroflot Group carried 5 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 27.5% year-on-year;
- Pobeda Airlines carried 1.2 million passengers; passenger load factor was 91.7%.
November 2021 Operating Highlights compared to November 2020 and 2019
Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights
|Aeroflot
|Pobeda
|Rossiya
|Total
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|1,644.6
|1,166.2
|772.5
|3,583.2
|Change vs. 2020, %
|97.4%
|33.5%
|2.4х
|76.8%
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(41.5%)
|33.8%
|26.1%
|(16.6%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, million
|5,960.5
|2,143.1
|2,444.2
|10,547.9
|Change vs. 2020, %
|2.0х
|33.2%
|2.3х
|86.8%
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(42.0%)
|29.3%
|0.4%
|(26.6%)
|Passenger load factor, %
|68.8%
|91.7%
|81.7%
|76.4%
|Change vs. 2020, %
|7.2 p.p.
|3.5 p.p.
|8.5 p.p.
|5.1 p.p.
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(6.1 p.p.)
|(2.2 p.p.)
|0.7 p.p.
|(1.7 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|21,899.7
|4,541.0
|4,043.9
|30,484.5
|Change vs. 2020, %
|31.3%
|16.3%
|21.6%
|27.5%
|Change vs. 2019, %
|4.6%
|6.7%
|22.6%
|7.0%
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.