Aeroflot Group announces operating results for November 2021: +76.8% vs 2020 and -16.6% vs 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for November and 11M 2021[1].

Key highlights of November 2021[2]:

Aeroflot Group carried 3.6 million passengers, 76.8% up year-on-year and 16.6% down vs. 2019;

7 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 46.0% up year-on-year and 9.6% up vs. 2019;

0 thousand passengers carried in international segment, 4.5x up year-on-year and 50.5% down vs. 2019. In November 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 49.5% of 2019 levels;

Group’s RPK increased by 2.0x year-on-year and decreased by 28.2% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 86.8% year-on-year and decreased by 26.6% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 76.4%, a 5.1 percentage point increase year-on-year;

Aeroflot Group carried 5 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 27.5% year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.2 million passengers; passenger load factor was 91.7%.

November 2021 Operating Highlights compared to November 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,644.6 1,166.2 772.5 3,583.2 Change vs. 2020, % 97.4% 33.5% 2.4х 76.8% Change vs. 2019, % (41.5%) 33.8% 26.1% (16.6%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 5,960.5 2,143.1 2,444.2 10,547.9 Change vs. 2020, % 2.0х 33.2% 2.3х 86.8% Change vs. 2019, % (42.0%) 29.3% 0.4% (26.6%) Passenger load factor, % 68.8% 91.7% 81.7% 76.4% Change vs. 2020, % 7.2 p.p. 3.5 p.p. 8.5 p.p. 5.1 p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (6.1 p.p.) (2.2 p.p.) 0.7 p.p. (1.7 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 21,899.7 4,541.0 4,043.9 30,484.5 Change vs. 2020, % 31.3% 16.3% 21.6% 27.5% Change vs. 2019, % 4.6% 6.7% 22.6% 7.0%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

Moscow, 27 December 2021