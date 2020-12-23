Aeroflot Group announces operating results for November 2020: -52.9%

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for November and 11M 2020[1].

11M 2020 Operating Highlights

In 11M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 27.9 million passengers, 50.5% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 13.5 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 60.7%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 56.3% and 64.7% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 51.0% year-on-year for the Group and by 57.9% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 8.8 p.p. year-on-year to 73.5% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 12.9 p.p. to 66.8% for Aeroflot airline.

November 2020 Operating Highlights

In November 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 52.9%. Aeroflot airline carried 0.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 70.4%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 64.0% and 76.3% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 60.3% for Aeroflot Group and by 71.2% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 70.7%, representing a 7.2 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 13.3 percentage points year-on-year to 61.6%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

The operating results for 11M of 2020 were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia influenced the decline in traffic indicators. In November 2020 international flights remained significantly limited, with airlines operating in a seasonal decline in demand.

Fleet update

There were no changes in Aeroflot Group fleet in November 2020. As of 30 November 2020, Group and Company fleet had 357 and 244 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft November 2020 11M 2019 as of 30.11.2020 Aeroflot Group – -2 357 Aeroflot airline – -1 244

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

November 2020 November 2019 Change 11M 2020 11M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,080.6 4,416.3 (52.9%) 27,885.7 56,345.8 (50.5%) – international 209.7 1,911.9 (89.0%) 5,734.8 25,249.2 (77.3%) – domestic 1,870.9 2,504.4 (25.3%) 22,151.0 31,096.6 (28.8%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 4,102.2 11,395.6 (64.0%) 63,395.2 144,958.0 (56.3%) – international 674.0 6,719.0 (90.0%) 20,302.9 84,806.4 (76.1%) – domestic 3,428.2 4,676.6 (26.7%) 43,092.3 60,151.6 (28.4%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 5,800.6 14,621.4 (60.3%) 86,196.1 176,077.4 (51.0%) – international 1,097.6 8,865.0 (87.6%) 28,737.7 104,937.4 (72.6%) – domestic 4,703.0 5,756.5 (18.3%) 57,458.4 71,140.0 (19.2%) Passenger load factor, % 70.7% 77.9% (7.2 p.p.) 73.5% 82.3% (8.8 p.p.) – international 61.4% 75.8% (14.4 p.p.) 70.6% 80.8% (10.2 p.p.) – domestic 72.9% 81.2% (8.3 p.p.) 75.0% 84.6% (9.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 24,575.2 29,127.3 (15.6%) 214,290.2 287,123.9 (25.4%) – international 10,184.7 16,266.9 (37.4%) 81,693.1 157,354.3 (48.1%) – domestic 14,390.6 12,860.4 11.9% 132,597.1 129,769.6 2.2% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 114.0 125.5 (9.1%) 939.6 1,189.3 (21.0%) – international 62.4 79.3 (21.3%) 448.9 730.0 (38.5%) – domestic 51.6 46.1 11.8% 490.7 459.2 6.9% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 483.2 1,151.1 (58.0%) 6,645.2 14,235.5 (53.3%) – international 123.1 684.0 (82.0%) 2,276.1 8,362.6 (72.8%) – domestic 360.1 467.0 (22.9%) 4,369.0 5,872.9 (25.6%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 826.8 1,756.3 (52.9%) 10,989.1 20,954.2 (47.6%) – international 276.4 1,084.9 (74.5%) 4,260.1 12,557.3 (66.1%) – domestic 550.5 671.4 (18.0%) 6,729.0 8,396.9 (19.9%) Revenue load factor, % 58.4% 65.5% (7.1 p.p.) 60.5% 67.9% (7.5 p.p.) – international 44.5% 63.1% (18.5 p.p.) 53.4% 66.6% (13.2 p.p.) – domestic 65.4% 69.6% (4.1 p.p.) 64.9% 69.9% (5.0 p.p.) Revenue flights 18,735 34,742 (46.1%) 232,239 410,416 (43.4%) – international 1,980 14,448 (86.3%) 45,766 172,444 (73.5%) – domestic 16,755 20,294 (17.4%) 186,473 237,972 (21.6%) Flight hours 45,001 95,684 (53.0%) 589,491 1,127,639 (47.7%)

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

November 2020 November 2019 Change 11M 2020 11M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 833.3 2,813.5 (70.4%) 13,538.8 34,420.2 (60.7%) – international 142.0 1,438.5 (90.1%) 4,180.6 17,987.1 (76.8%) – domestic 691.3 1,375.0 (49.7%) 9,358.2 16,433.1 (43.1%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 1,825.6 7,701.4 (76.3%) 33,143.1 93,923.2 (64.7%) – international 500.5 5,155.8 (90.3%) 15,082.8 63,756.3 (76.3%) – domestic 1,325.1 2,545.6 (47.9%) 18,060.3 30,166.9 (40.1%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,965.7 10,284.1 (71.2%) 49,627.8 117,799.7 (57.9%) – international 888.3 7,003.8 (87.3%) 22,566.0 81,119.9 (72.2%) – domestic 2,077.5 3,280.3 (36.7%) 27,061.8 36,679.8 (26.2%) Passenger load factor, % 61.6% 74.9% (13.3 p.p.) 66.8% 79.7% (12.9 p.p.) – international 56.4% 73.6% (17.3 p.p.) 66.8% 78.6% (11.8 p.p.) – domestic 63.8% 77.6% (13.8 p.p.) 66.7% 82.2% (15.5 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 16,676.8 20,943.2 (20.4%) 140,361.5 197,104.3 (28.8%) – international 9,372.6 14,242.9 (34.2%) 73,100.6 134,228.9 (45.5%) – domestic 7,304.2 6,700.4 9.0% 67,260.9 62,875.4 7.0% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 86.3 98.0 (11.9%) 693.3 901.7 (23.1%) – international 58.5 72.3 (19.1%) 415.9 661.7 (37.1%) – domestic 27.8 25.7 8.4% 277.4 240.0 15.6% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 250.6 791.1 (68.3%) 3,676.2 9,354.8 (60.7%) – international 103.6 536.3 (80.7%) 1,773.3 6,399.8 (72.3%) – domestic 147.1 254.8 (42.3%) 1,902.8 2,955.0 (35.6%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 486.0 1,252.8 (61.2%) 6,681.6 14,197.8 (52.9%) – international 241.4 872.6 (72.3%) 3,494.2 9,936.3 (64.8%) – domestic 244.6 380.2 (35.7%) 3,187.4 4,261.5 (25.2%) Revenue load factor, % 51.6% 63.1% (11.6 p.p.) 55.0% 65.9% (10.9 p.p.) – international 42.9% 61.5% (18.6 p.p.) 50.8% 64.4% (13.7 p.p.) – domestic 60.1% 67.0% (6.9 p.p.) 59.7% 69.3% (9.6 p.p.) Revenue flights 9,603 23,476 (59.1%) 132,827 267,492 (50.3%) – international 1,531 11,336 (86.5%) 36,457 130,703 (72.1%) – domestic 8,072 12,140 (33.5%) 96,370 136,789 (29.5%) Flight hours 24,300 67,047 (63.8%) 349,044 763,950 (54.3%)

[1] Management accounts.

Moscow, 23 December 2020