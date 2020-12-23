Aeroflot Group announces operating results for November 2020: -52.9%

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for November and 11M 2020[1].
11M 2020 Operating Highlights
In 11M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 27.9 million passengers, 50.5% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 13.5 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 60.7%.
Group and Company RPKs decreased by 56.3% and 64.7% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 51.0% year-on-year for the Group and by 57.9% year-on-year for the Company.
The passenger load factor decreased by 8.8 p.p. year-on-year to 73.5% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 12.9 p.p. to 66.8% for Aeroflot airline.
November 2020 Operating Highlights
In November 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 52.9%. Aeroflot airline carried 0.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 70.4%.
Group and Company RPKs were down 64.0% and 76.3% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 60.3% for Aeroflot Group and by 71.2% for Aeroflot airline.
Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 70.7%, representing a 7.2 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 13.3 percentage points year-on-year to 61.6%.
Impact of coronavirus pandemic
The operating results for 11M of 2020 were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia influenced the decline in traffic indicators. In November 2020 international flights remained significantly limited, with airlines operating in a seasonal decline in demand.
Fleet update
There were no changes in Aeroflot Group fleet in November 2020. As of 30 November 2020, Group and Company fleet had 357 and 244 aircraft, respectively.
|Net changes in the fleet
|Number of aircraft
|November 2020
|11M 2019
|as of 30.11.2020
|Aeroflot Group
|–
|-2
|357
|Aeroflot airline
|–
|-1
|244
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
|November
2020
|November
2019
|Change
|11M 2020
|11M 2019
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|2,080.6
|4,416.3
|(52.9%)
|27,885.7
|56,345.8
|(50.5%)
|– international
|209.7
|1,911.9
|(89.0%)
|5,734.8
|25,249.2
|(77.3%)
|– domestic
|1,870.9
|2,504.4
|(25.3%)
|22,151.0
|31,096.6
|(28.8%)
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|4,102.2
|11,395.6
|(64.0%)
|63,395.2
|144,958.0
|(56.3%)
|– international
|674.0
|6,719.0
|(90.0%)
|20,302.9
|84,806.4
|(76.1%)
|– domestic
|3,428.2
|4,676.6
|(26.7%)
|43,092.3
|60,151.6
|(28.4%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|5,800.6
|14,621.4
|(60.3%)
|86,196.1
|176,077.4
|(51.0%)
|– international
|1,097.6
|8,865.0
|(87.6%)
|28,737.7
|104,937.4
|(72.6%)
|– domestic
|4,703.0
|5,756.5
|(18.3%)
|57,458.4
|71,140.0
|(19.2%)
|Passenger load factor, %
|70.7%
|77.9%
|(7.2 p.p.)
|73.5%
|82.3%
|(8.8 p.p.)
|– international
|61.4%
|75.8%
|(14.4 p.p.)
|70.6%
|80.8%
|(10.2 p.p.)
|– domestic
|72.9%
|81.2%
|(8.3 p.p.)
|75.0%
|84.6%
|(9.6 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|24,575.2
|29,127.3
|(15.6%)
|214,290.2
|287,123.9
|(25.4%)
|– international
|10,184.7
|16,266.9
|(37.4%)
|81,693.1
|157,354.3
|(48.1%)
|– domestic
|14,390.6
|12,860.4
|11.9%
|132,597.1
|129,769.6
|2.2%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|114.0
|125.5
|(9.1%)
|939.6
|1,189.3
|(21.0%)
|– international
|62.4
|79.3
|(21.3%)
|448.9
|730.0
|(38.5%)
|– domestic
|51.6
|46.1
|11.8%
|490.7
|459.2
|6.9%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|483.2
|1,151.1
|(58.0%)
|6,645.2
|14,235.5
|(53.3%)
|– international
|123.1
|684.0
|(82.0%)
|2,276.1
|8,362.6
|(72.8%)
|– domestic
|360.1
|467.0
|(22.9%)
|4,369.0
|5,872.9
|(25.6%)
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|826.8
|1,756.3
|(52.9%)
|10,989.1
|20,954.2
|(47.6%)
|– international
|276.4
|1,084.9
|(74.5%)
|4,260.1
|12,557.3
|(66.1%)
|– domestic
|550.5
|671.4
|(18.0%)
|6,729.0
|8,396.9
|(19.9%)
|Revenue load factor, %
|58.4%
|65.5%
|(7.1 p.p.)
|60.5%
|67.9%
|(7.5 p.p.)
|– international
|44.5%
|63.1%
|(18.5 p.p.)
|53.4%
|66.6%
|(13.2 p.p.)
|– domestic
|65.4%
|69.6%
|(4.1 p.p.)
|64.9%
|69.9%
|(5.0 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|18,735
|34,742
|(46.1%)
|232,239
|410,416
|(43.4%)
|– international
|1,980
|14,448
|(86.3%)
|45,766
|172,444
|(73.5%)
|– domestic
|16,755
|20,294
|(17.4%)
|186,473
|237,972
|(21.6%)
|Flight hours
|45,001
|95,684
|(53.0%)
|589,491
|1,127,639
|(47.7%)
Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results
|November
2020
|November
2019
|Change
|11M 2020
|11M 2019
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|833.3
|2,813.5
|(70.4%)
|13,538.8
|34,420.2
|(60.7%)
|– international
|142.0
|1,438.5
|(90.1%)
|4,180.6
|17,987.1
|(76.8%)
|– domestic
|691.3
|1,375.0
|(49.7%)
|9,358.2
|16,433.1
|(43.1%)
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|1,825.6
|7,701.4
|(76.3%)
|33,143.1
|93,923.2
|(64.7%)
|– international
|500.5
|5,155.8
|(90.3%)
|15,082.8
|63,756.3
|(76.3%)
|– domestic
|1,325.1
|2,545.6
|(47.9%)
|18,060.3
|30,166.9
|(40.1%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|2,965.7
|10,284.1
|(71.2%)
|49,627.8
|117,799.7
|(57.9%)
|– international
|888.3
|7,003.8
|(87.3%)
|22,566.0
|81,119.9
|(72.2%)
|– domestic
|2,077.5
|3,280.3
|(36.7%)
|27,061.8
|36,679.8
|(26.2%)
|Passenger load factor, %
|61.6%
|74.9%
|(13.3 p.p.)
|66.8%
|79.7%
|(12.9 p.p.)
|– international
|56.4%
|73.6%
|(17.3 p.p.)
|66.8%
|78.6%
|(11.8 p.p.)
|– domestic
|63.8%
|77.6%
|(13.8 p.p.)
|66.7%
|82.2%
|(15.5 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|16,676.8
|20,943.2
|(20.4%)
|140,361.5
|197,104.3
|(28.8%)
|– international
|9,372.6
|14,242.9
|(34.2%)
|73,100.6
|134,228.9
|(45.5%)
|– domestic
|7,304.2
|6,700.4
|9.0%
|67,260.9
|62,875.4
|7.0%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|86.3
|98.0
|(11.9%)
|693.3
|901.7
|(23.1%)
|– international
|58.5
|72.3
|(19.1%)
|415.9
|661.7
|(37.1%)
|– domestic
|27.8
|25.7
|8.4%
|277.4
|240.0
|15.6%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|250.6
|791.1
|(68.3%)
|3,676.2
|9,354.8
|(60.7%)
|– international
|103.6
|536.3
|(80.7%)
|1,773.3
|6,399.8
|(72.3%)
|– domestic
|147.1
|254.8
|(42.3%)
|1,902.8
|2,955.0
|(35.6%)
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|486.0
|1,252.8
|(61.2%)
|6,681.6
|14,197.8
|(52.9%)
|– international
|241.4
|872.6
|(72.3%)
|3,494.2
|9,936.3
|(64.8%)
|– domestic
|244.6
|380.2
|(35.7%)
|3,187.4
|4,261.5
|(25.2%)
|Revenue load factor, %
|51.6%
|63.1%
|(11.6 p.p.)
|55.0%
|65.9%
|(10.9 p.p.)
|– international
|42.9%
|61.5%
|(18.6 p.p.)
|50.8%
|64.4%
|(13.7 p.p.)
|– domestic
|60.1%
|67.0%
|(6.9 p.p.)
|59.7%
|69.3%
|(9.6 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|9,603
|23,476
|(59.1%)
|132,827
|267,492
|(50.3%)
|– international
|1,531
|11,336
|(86.5%)
|36,457
|130,703
|(72.1%)
|– domestic
|8,072
|12,140
|(33.5%)
|96,370
|136,789
|(29.5%)
|Flight hours
|24,300
|67,047
|(63.8%)
|349,044
|763,950
|(54.3%)
[1] Management accounts.
Moscow, 23 December 2020