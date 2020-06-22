Aeroflot Group announces operating results for May 2020: -93.9%

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for May and 5M 2020[1].

5M 2020 Operating Highlights

In 5M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 11.7 million passengers, 47.8% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 7.3 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 49.7%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 48.1% and 49.8% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 40.9% year-on-year for the Group and by 40.7% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 9.4 p.p. year-on-year to 68.8% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 11.8 p.p. to 64.6% for Aeroflot airline.

May 2020 Operating Highlights

In May 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 305.6 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 93.9%. Aeroflot airline carried 206.3 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 93.1%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 94.2% and 93.8% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 90.2% for Aeroflot Group and by 89.5% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 45.4%, representing a 31.6 p.p. decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 30.1 p.p. year-on-year to 44.1%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 5M and May 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. In addition to the suspension

of scheduled international flights, quarantine restrictions in Russia and passengers’ propensity to travel amid pandemic affected the decline in domestic traffic indicators.

In June, Aeroflot Group began to gradually restore operating volumes due to the partial lifting of restrictions. The restoration of flights is accompanied by a progressive increase in the passenger load factor.

Fleet update

There were no changes in Aeroflot Group fleet in May 2020. As of 31 May 2020, Group and Company fleet had 360 and 246 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft May 2020 5M 2019 as of 31.05.2020 Aeroflot Group – +1 360 Aeroflot airline – +1 246

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

May 2020 May 2019 Change 5M 2020 5M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 305.6 4,976.7 (93.9%) 11,730.5 22,477.1 (47.8%) – international 15.6 2,253.2 (99.3%) 4,540.0 10,118.9 (55.1%) – domestic 290.0 2,723.5 (89.4%) 7,190.5 12,358.2 (41.8%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 730.2 12,591.5 (94.2%) 30,324.2 58,377.6 (48.1%) – international 89.9 7,345.9 (98.8%) 16,727.0 35,288.1 (52.6%) – domestic 640.3 5,245.6 (87.8%) 13,597.2 23,089.5 (41.1%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 1,608.9 16,352.5 (90.2%) 44,047.4 74,578.3 (40.9%) – international 148.8 9,822.0 (98.5%) 23,719.9 45,549.5 (47.9%) – domestic 1,460.2 6,530.4 (77.6%) 20,327.5 29,028.7 (30.0%) Passenger load factor, % 45.4% 77.0% (31.6 p.p.) 68.8% 78.3% (9.4 p.p.) – international 60.4% 74.8% (14.4 p.p.) 70.5% 77.5% (7.0 p.p.) – domestic 43.9% 80.3% (36.5 p.p.) 66.9% 79.5% (12.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 11,858.9 24,675.3 (51.9%) 93,121.6 115,794.3 (19.6%) – international 5,564.0 14,190.6 (60.8%) 47,434.6 66,736.7 (28.9%) – domestic 6,294.9 10,484.7 (40.0%) 45,687.0 49,057.6 (6.9%) Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 75.5 102.6 (26.5%) 429.7 481.8 (10.8%) – international 46.8 65.8 (28.9%) 256.3 307.2 (16.6%) – domestic 28.7 36.9 (22.2%) 173.5 174.6 (0.6%) Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 141.2 1,235.9 (88.6%) 3,158.9 5,735.7 (44.9%) – international 54.9 726.9 (92.5%) 1,761.7 3,483.1 (49.4%) – domestic 86.3 509.0 (83.0%) 1,397.2 2,252.6 (38.0%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 381.5 1,945.5 (80.4%) 5,562.3 8,864.5 (37.3%) – international 202.8 1,167.2 (82.6%) 3,176.7 5,467.8 (41.9%) – domestic 178.8 778.4 (77.0%) 2,385.7 3,396.7 (29.8%) Revenue load factor, % 37.0% 63.5% (26.5 p.p.) 56.8% 64.7% (7.9 p.p.) – international 27.1% 62.3% (35.2 p.p.) 55.5% 63.7% (8.2 p.p.) – domestic 48.3% 65.4% (17.1 p.p.) 58.6% 66.3% (7.7 p.p.) Revenue flights 5,567 37,915 (85.3%) 108,540 176,124 (38.4%) – international 680 16,200 (95.8%) 37,729 74,444 (49.3%) – domestic 4,887 21,715 (77.5%) 70,811 101,680 (30.4%) Flight hours 15,569 104,503 (85.1%) 296,168 486,261 (39.1%)

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

May 2020 May 2019 Change 5M 2020 5M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 206.3 2,983.4 (93.1%) 7,284.4 14,489.3 (49.7%) – international 12.4 1,567.8 (99.2%) 3,456.3 7,587.1 (54.4%) – domestic 193.9 1,415.7 (86.3%) 3,828.0 6,902.2 (44.5%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 507.4 8,119.4 (93.8%) 20,011.0 39,867.1 (49.8%) – international 61.8 5,511.2 (98.9%) 12,766.6 27,337.4 (53.3%) – domestic 445.6 2,608.2 (82.9%) 7,244.3 12,529.7 (42.2%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 1,149.6 10,938.4 (89.5%) 30,991.6 52,231.0 (40.7%) – international 119.2 7,631.2 (98.4%) 18,970.8 36,109.7 (47.5%) – domestic 1,030.4 3,307.2 (68.8%) 12,020.8 16,121.2 (25.4%) Passenger load factor, % 44.1% 74.2% (30.1 p.p.) 64.6% 76.3% (11.8 p.p.) – international 51.9% 72.2% (20.3 p.p.) 67.3% 75.7% (8.4 p.p.) – domestic 43.2% 78.9% (35.6 p.p.) 60.3% 77.7% (17.5 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 10,118.7 17,299.1 (41.5%) 67,877.7 82,331.9 (17.6%) – international 5,150.1 12,239.5 (57.9%) 41,316.8 56,836.5 (27.3%) – domestic 4,968.7 5,059.6 (1.8%) 26,560.9 25,495.3 4.2% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 67.0 80.3 (16.5%) 345.0 373.7 (7.7%) – international 43.5 60.7 (28.3%) 232.9 276.2 (15.7%) – domestic 23.5 19.6 20.0% 112.1 97.5 15.0% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 112.7 811.0 (86.1%) 2,146.0 3,961.7 (45.8%) – international 49.1 556.7 (91.2%) 1,381.9 2,736.5 (49.5%) – domestic 63.6 254.3 (75.0%) 764.1 1,225.2 (37.6%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 306.4 1,319.1 (76.8%) 4,004.9 6,279.2 (36.2%) – international 183.1 932.2 (80.4%) 2,596.7 4,407.7 (41.1%) – domestic 123.3 386.8 (68.1%) 1,408.1 1,871.5 (24.8%) Revenue load factor, % 36.8% 61.5% (24.7 p.p.) 53.6% 63.1% (9.5 p.p.) – international 26.8% 59.7% (32.9 p.p.) 53.2% 62.1% (8.9 p.p.) – domestic 51.6% 65.7% (14.1 p.p.) 54.3% 65.5% (11.2 p.p.) Revenue flights 3,736 24,393 (84.7%) 73,482 118,091 (37.8%) – international 627 12,080 (94.8%) 30,516 57,906 (47.3%) – domestic 3,109 12,313 (74.8%) 42,966 60,185 (28.6%) Flight hours 11,182 70,291 (84.1%) 208,244 340,300 (38.8%)

Moscow, 22 June 2020