Aeroflot Group announces operating results for March 2020: 12.3% fewer passengers

Aeroflot PJSC today announces the operating results for Aeroflot Group and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines for March and 3M 2020.

3M 2020 Operating Highlights

In 3M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 11.2 million passengers, 12.3% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 6.9 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 18.0%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 13.4% and 17.9% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 5.1% year-on-year for the Group and by 6.6% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 6.9 p.p. year-on-year to 71.1% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 9.1 p.p. to 66.7% for Aeroflot airline.

March 2020 Operating Highlights

In March 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 3.0 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 34.3%. Aeroflot airline carried 1.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 41.4%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 37.4% and 43.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 19.7% for Aeroflot Group and by 22.5% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 62.6%, representing a 17.7 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 21.4 percentage points year-on-year to 57.4%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In Q1 and March 2020, operating results were affected by changes in demand as a result of significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. The international segment was hit hardest due to the shutdown of international air travel. This also affected the domestic segment, effectively wiping out all transit traffic between international destinations and Russian regions. The domestic market was further affected by the gradual introduction of travel restrictions and increasing reluctance to fly among passengers.

The Group is currently optimising its capacities in light of the planned schedule. However, a dramatic decrease in demand led to low passenger load.

Fleet update

In March 2020 there are no changes in the Aeroflot Group fleet. As of 31 March 2020, the Group fleet had 361 aircraft. As of 31 March 2020, the Company fleet had 247 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft March 2020 as of 31.03.2020 Aeroflot Group – 361 Aeroflot airline – 247



Aeroflot Group Operating Results

March 2020 March 2019 Change 3M 2020 3M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,017.3 4,594.2 (34.3%) 11,196.0 12,764.2 (12.3%) – international 946.5 2,056.4 (54.0%) 4,514.5 5,730.8 (21.2%) – domestic 2,070.8 2,537.8 (18.4%) 6,681.5 7,033.4 (5.0%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 7,550.8 12,059.1 (37.4%) 29,035.4 33,543.6 (13.4%) – international 3,651.3 7,410.0 (50.7%) 16,580.9 20,565.3 (19.4%) – domestic 3,899.5 4,649.0 (16.1%) 12,454.5 12,978.3 (4.0%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 12,061.0 15,016.5 (19.7%) 40,858.6 43,044.4 (5.1%) – international 6,097.3 9,322.4 (34.6%) 23,451.2 26,547.2 (11.7%) – domestic 5,963.8 5,694.1 4.7% 17,407.4 16,497.2 5.5% Passenger load factor, % 62.6% 80.3% (17.7 p.p) 71.1% 77.9% (6.9 p.p.) – international 59.9% 79.5% (19.6 p.p) 70.7% 77.5% (6.8 p.p.) – domestic 65.4% 81.6% (16.3 p.p) 71.5% 78.7% (7.1 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 23,721.6 24,265.6 (2.2%) 72,513.2 64,990.8 11.6% – international 11,494.8 14,038.6 (18.1%) 39,217.2 37,159.7 5.5% – domestic 12,226.8 10,227.0 19.6% 33,296.0 27,831.1 19.6% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 102.6 102.9 (0.3%) 306.8 269.3 13.9% – international 59.0 66.3 (11.0%) 190.7 169.6 12.4% – domestic 43.6 36.6 19.1% 116.2 99.7 16.4% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 782.2 1,188.2 (34.2%) 2,920.0 3,288.3 (11.2%) – international 387.6 733.2 (47.1%) 1,683.0 2,020.5 (16.7%) – domestic 394.6 455.0 (13.3%) 1,237.1 1,267.8 (2.4%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,451.6 1,773.5 (18.1%) 4,913.8 5,113.5 (3.9%) – international 763.1 1,114.5 (31.5%) 2,892.6 3,202.9 (9.7%) – domestic 688.5 659.0 4.5% 2,021.2 1,910.6 5.8% Revenue load factor, % 53.9% 67.0% (13.1 p.p.) 59.4% 64.3% (4.9 p.p.) – international 50.8% 65.8% (15.0 p.p.) 58.2% 63.1% (4.9 p.p.) – domestic 57.3% 69.1% (11.7 p.p.) 61.2% 66.4% (5.2 p.p.) Revenue flights 29,698 35,409 (16.1%) 98,454 102,457 (3.9%) – international 8,792 14,896 (41.0%) 36,762 43,226 (15.0%) – domestic 20,906 20,513 1.9% 61,692 59,231 4.2% Flight hours 78,651 98,188 (19.9%) 268,530 283,525 (5.3%)

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

March 2020 March 2019 Change 3M 2020 3M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,779.0 3,035.1 (41.4%) 6,930.3 8,452.7 (18.0%) – international 729.9 1,571.8 (53.6%) 3,437.6 4,380.1 (21.5%) – domestic 1,049.2 1,463.3 (28.3%) 3,492.8 4,072.6 (14.2%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 4,732.6 8,390.8 (43.6%) 19,123.3 23,285.2 (17.9%) – international 2,760.8 5,750.2 (52.0%) 12,670.8 15,924.8 (20.4%) – domestic 1,971.8 2,640.6 (25.3%) 6,452.6 7,360.4 (12.3%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 8,246.8 10,644.4 (22.5%) 28,684.5 30,716.1 (6.6%) – international 4,854.3 7,350.8 (34.0%) 18,757.9 21,062.8 (10.9%) – domestic 3,392.6 3,293.6 3.0% 9,926.6 9,653.3 2.8% Passenger load factor, % 57.4% 78.8% (21.4 p.p.) 66.7% 75.8% (9.1 p.p.) – international 56.9% 78.2% (21.4 p.p.) 67.5% 75.6% (8.1 p.p.) – domestic 58.1% 80.2% (22.1 p.p.) 65.0% 76.2% (11.2 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 16,734.6 17,499.1 (4.4%) 50,198.0 45,832.1 9.5% – international 10,330.2 11,876.4 (13.0%) 33,597.9 30,953.1 8.5% – domestic 6,404.4 5,622.7 13.9% 16,600.1 14,879.0 11.6% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 78.9 79.8 (1.0%) 235.3 206.2 14.1% – international 54.1 58.3 (7.3%) 171.2 149.0 14.9% – domestic 24.8 21.4 16.0% 64.0 57.1 12.1% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 504.9 834.9 (39.5%) 1,956.4 2,301.8 (15.0%) – international 302.6 575.9 (47.5%) 1,311.6 1,582.3 (17.1%) – domestic 202.3 259.1 (21.9%) 644.8 719.6 (10.4%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,002.3 1,270.0 (21.1%) 3,491.1 3,685.0 (5.3%) – international 609.6 888.6 (31.4%) 2,341.2 2,568.6 (8.9%) – domestic 392.8 381.4 3.0% 1,149.9 1,116.4 3.0% Revenue load factor, % 50.4% 65.7% (15.4 p.p.) 56.0% 62.5% (6.4 p.p.) – international 49.6% 64.8% (15.2 p.p.) 56.0% 61.6% (5.6 p.p.) – domestic 51.5% 67.9% (16.4 p.p.) 56.1% 64.5% (8.4 p.p.) Revenue flights 19,808 23,991 (17.4%) 66,852 70,136 (4.7%) – international 7,176 11,725 (38.8%) 29,640 34,191 (13.3%) – domestic 12,632 12,266 3.0% 37,212 35,945 3.5% Flight hours 53,945 69,446 (22.3%) 188,735 202,127 (6.6%)

Moscow, 24 April 2020