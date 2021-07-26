Aeroflot Group announces operating results for June 2021: 17.8% down vs. 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for June and 6M 2021[1].

Key highlights of June 2021[2]:

Aeroflot Group carried 4.6 million passengers, 3.9x up year-on-year and 17.8% down vs. 2019;

9 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 3.5x up year-on-year and 29.9% up vs. 2019;

Group’s RPK increased by 4.2x year-on-year and decreased by 30.9% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 3.3x year-on-year and decreased by 27.1% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 80.0%, a 17.5 percentage point increase year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.4 million passengers, passenger load factor was 94.5%.

June 2021 Operating Highlights compared to June 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,111.0 1,393.4 1,070.7 4,575.2 Change vs. 2020, % 4.0х 3.2х 5.4х 3.9х Change vs. 2019, % (36.1%) 53.8% (20.8%) (17.8%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 6,815.8 2,410.4 3,150.6 12,376.8 Change vs. 2020, % 3.4х 2.9х 3.4х 3.3х Change vs. 2019, % (37.8%) 35.8% (25.7%) (27.1%) Passenger load factor, % 74.1% 94.5% 81.6% 80.0% Change vs. 2020, % 17.7 p.p. 9.7 p.p. 25.9 p.p. 17.5 p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (7.6 p.p.) 0.4 p.p. (5.5 p.p.) (4.4 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 12,234.5 6,288.7 3,217.7 21,740.9 Change vs. 2020, % 43.8% 3.6х 51.9% 75.4% Change vs. 2019, % (31.0%) 26.9% 2.9% (15.8%)

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

Moscow, 26 July 2021