Aeroflot Group announces operating results for June 2021: 17.8% down vs. 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for June and 6M 2021[1].
Key highlights of June 2021[2]:
- Aeroflot Group carried 4.6 million passengers, 3.9x up year-on-year and 17.8% down vs. 2019;
- 9 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 3.5x up year-on-year and 29.9% up vs. 2019;
- Group’s RPK increased by 4.2x year-on-year and decreased by 30.9% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 3.3x year-on-year and decreased by 27.1% vs. 2019;
- Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 80.0%, a 17.5 percentage point increase year-on-year;
- Pobeda Airlines carried 1.4 million passengers, passenger load factor was 94.5%.
June 2021 Operating Highlights compared to June 2020 and 2019
Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights
|Aeroflot
|Pobeda
|Rossiya
|Total
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|2,111.0
|1,393.4
|1,070.7
|4,575.2
|Change vs. 2020, %
|4.0х
|3.2х
|5.4х
|3.9х
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(36.1%)
|53.8%
|(20.8%)
|(17.8%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|6,815.8
|2,410.4
|3,150.6
|12,376.8
|Change vs. 2020, %
|3.4х
|2.9х
|3.4х
|3.3х
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(37.8%)
|35.8%
|(25.7%)
|(27.1%)
|Passenger load factor, %
|74.1%
|94.5%
|81.6%
|80.0%
|Change vs. 2020, %
|17.7 p.p.
|9.7 p.p.
|25.9 p.p.
|17.5 p.p.
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(7.6 p.p.)
|0.4 p.p.
|(5.5 p.p.)
|(4.4 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|12,234.5
|6,288.7
|3,217.7
|21,740.9
|Change vs. 2020, %
|43.8%
|3.6х
|51.9%
|75.4%
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(31.0%)
|26.9%
|2.9%
|(15.8%)
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.