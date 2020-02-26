Aeroflot Group announces operating results for January 2020: 0.3% more passengers

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for January 2020[1].
January 2020 Operating Highlights
In January 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 4.2 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 0.3%.
Group RPK increased by 0.5% year-on-year, ASK rose by 2.0%.
Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 74.8%, representing a 1.1 p.p. decrease versus the same period a year earlier.
Fleet update
In January 2020, Aeroflot Group added five aircraft SSJ100 and phased out one Airbus A330-300.
As of 31 January 2020, Group fleet had 363 aircraft.
|Net changes in the fleet
|Number of aircraft
|January 2020
|as of 31.01.2020
|Aeroflot Group
|4
|363
|Aeroflot airline
|4
|249
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
|January 2020
|January 2019
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|4,234.4
|4,220.6
|0.3%
|– international
|1,876.1
|1,916.0
|(2.1%)
|– domestic
|2,358.3
|2,304.5
|2.3%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|11,238.3
|11,180.0
|0.5%
|– international
|6,851.9
|6,877.0
|(0.4%)
|– domestic
|4,386.4
|4,303.0
|1.9%
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|15,019.6
|14,730.4
|2.0%
|– international
|9,044.6
|9,089.1
|(0.5%)
|– domestic
|5,975.0
|5,641.3
|5.9%
|Passenger load factor, %
|74.8%
|75.9%
|(1.1 p.p.)
|– international
|75.8%
|75.7%
|0.1 p.p.
|– domestic
|73.4%
|76.3%
|(2.9 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|23,385.3
|19,914.3
|17.4%
|– international
|13,472.4
|11,672.0
|15.4%
|– domestic
|9,912.9
|8,242.3
|20.3%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|96.2
|81.1
|18.6%
|– international
|63.3
|52.0
|21.6%
|– domestic
|33.0
|29.1
|13.3%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,107.7
|1,087.3
|1.9%
|– international
|679.9
|670.9
|1.3%
|– domestic
|427.7
|416.4
|2.7%
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,807.7
|1,757.5
|2.9%
|– international
|1,111.6
|1,102.4
|0.8%
|– domestic
|696.1
|655.2
|6.2%
|Revenue load factor, %
|61.3%
|61.9%
|(0.6 p.p.)
|– international
|61.2%
|60.9%
|0.3 p.p.
|– domestic
|61.5%
|63.6%
|(2.1 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|35,790
|35,163
|1.8%
|– international
|14,566
|14,969
|(2.7%)
|– domestic
|21,224
|20,194
|5.1%
|Flight hours
|99,073
|97,321
|1.8%
Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results
|January 2020
|January 2019
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|2,636.1
|2,783.6
|(5.3%)
|– international
|1,423.3
|1,457.0
|(2.3%)
|– domestic
|1,212.8
|1,326.6
|(8.6%)
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|7,506.7
|7,716.2
|(2.7%)
|– international
|5,279.1
|5,308.0
|(0.5%)
|– domestic
|2,227.6
|2,408.2
|(7.5%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|10,610.1
|10,544.3
|0.6%
|– international
|7,245.1
|7,230.7
|0.2%
|– domestic
|3,364.9
|3,313.7
|1.5%
|Passenger load factor, %
|70.8%
|73.2%
|(2.4 p.p.)
|– international
|72.9%
|73.4%
|(0.5 p.p.)
|– domestic
|66.2%
|72.7%
|(6.5 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|15,501.9
|13,635.5
|13.7%
|– international
|11,047.2
|9,536.4
|15.8%
|– domestic
|4,454.7
|4,099.1
|8.7%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|72.3
|61.8
|17.0%
|– international
|55.4
|45.9
|20.6%
|– domestic
|16.9
|15.9
|6.5%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|747.9
|756.2
|(1.1%)
|– international
|530.5
|523.6
|1.3%
|– domestic
|217.4
|232.6
|(6.5%)
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,294.3
|1,269.5
|2.0%
|– international
|904.5
|886.5
|2.0%
|– domestic
|389.8
|383.0
|1.8%
|Revenue load factor, %
|57.8%
|59.6%
|(1.8 p.p.)
|– international
|58.7%
|59.1%
|(0.4 p.p.)
|– domestic
|55.8%
|60.7%
|(5.0 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|24,256
|24,199
|0.2%
|– international
|11,648
|11,839
|(1.6%)
|– domestic
|12,608
|12,360
|2.0%
|Flight hours
|69,865
|69,691
|0.2%
[1] Management accounts.
Moscow, 26 February 2020