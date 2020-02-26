Aeroflot Group announces operating results for January 2020: 0.3% more passengers

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for January 2020[1].

January 2020 Operating Highlights

In January 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 4.2 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 0.3%.

Group RPK increased by 0.5% year-on-year, ASK rose by 2.0%.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 74.8%, representing a 1.1 p.p. decrease versus the same period a year earlier.

Fleet update

In January 2020, Aeroflot Group added five aircraft SSJ100 and phased out one Airbus A330-300.

As of 31 January 2020, Group fleet had 363 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft January 2020 as of 31.01.2020 Aeroflot Group 4 363 Aeroflot airline 4 249

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

January 2020 January 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 4,234.4 4,220.6 0.3% – international 1,876.1 1,916.0 (2.1%) – domestic 2,358.3 2,304.5 2.3% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 11,238.3 11,180.0 0.5% – international 6,851.9 6,877.0 (0.4%) – domestic 4,386.4 4,303.0 1.9% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 15,019.6 14,730.4 2.0% – international 9,044.6 9,089.1 (0.5%) – domestic 5,975.0 5,641.3 5.9% Passenger load factor, % 74.8% 75.9% (1.1 p.p.) – international 75.8% 75.7% 0.1 p.p. – domestic 73.4% 76.3% (2.9 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 23,385.3 19,914.3 17.4% – international 13,472.4 11,672.0 15.4% – domestic 9,912.9 8,242.3 20.3% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 96.2 81.1 18.6% – international 63.3 52.0 21.6% – domestic 33.0 29.1 13.3% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,107.7 1,087.3 1.9% – international 679.9 670.9 1.3% – domestic 427.7 416.4 2.7% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,807.7 1,757.5 2.9% – international 1,111.6 1,102.4 0.8% – domestic 696.1 655.2 6.2% Revenue load factor, % 61.3% 61.9% (0.6 p.p.) – international 61.2% 60.9% 0.3 p.p. – domestic 61.5% 63.6% (2.1 p.p.) Revenue flights 35,790 35,163 1.8% – international 14,566 14,969 (2.7%) – domestic 21,224 20,194 5.1% Flight hours 99,073 97,321 1.8%

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

January 2020 January 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,636.1 2,783.6 (5.3%) – international 1,423.3 1,457.0 (2.3%) – domestic 1,212.8 1,326.6 (8.6%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 7,506.7 7,716.2 (2.7%) – international 5,279.1 5,308.0 (0.5%) – domestic 2,227.6 2,408.2 (7.5%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 10,610.1 10,544.3 0.6% – international 7,245.1 7,230.7 0.2% – domestic 3,364.9 3,313.7 1.5% Passenger load factor, % 70.8% 73.2% (2.4 p.p.) – international 72.9% 73.4% (0.5 p.p.) – domestic 66.2% 72.7% (6.5 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 15,501.9 13,635.5 13.7% – international 11,047.2 9,536.4 15.8% – domestic 4,454.7 4,099.1 8.7% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 72.3 61.8 17.0% – international 55.4 45.9 20.6% – domestic 16.9 15.9 6.5% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 747.9 756.2 (1.1%) – international 530.5 523.6 1.3% – domestic 217.4 232.6 (6.5%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,294.3 1,269.5 2.0% – international 904.5 886.5 2.0% – domestic 389.8 383.0 1.8% Revenue load factor, % 57.8% 59.6% (1.8 p.p.) – international 58.7% 59.1% (0.4 p.p.) – domestic 55.8% 60.7% (5.0 p.p.) Revenue flights 24,256 24,199 0.2% – international 11,648 11,839 (1.6%) – domestic 12,608 12,360 2.0% Flight hours 69,865 69,691 0.2%

[1] Management accounts.

Moscow, 26 February 2020