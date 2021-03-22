Aeroflot Group announces operating results for February 2021 (41.8% fewer passengers)

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for February and 2M 2021[1].
Key highlights of February 2021[2]:
· Aeroflot Group carried 2.2 million passengers, 41.8% down year-on-year;
· 2.0 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 9.6% down year-on-year;
· Group’s RPK decreased by 54.5% year-on-year, ASK decreased by 57.5% year-on-year;
· Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 80.0%, a 5.3 percentage point increase year-on-year;
· Pobeda Airlines carried 844.8 thousands passengers, a year-on-year increase of 2.8%.
Impact of coronavirus pandemic
In 2M and February 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.
In February 2021 Aeroflot Group continued to restore its domestic traffic volumes and partially restore international flights. In addition to flights to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Japan, Serbia and Finland, based on regulatory approval flights
to Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), Delhi (India) were added with limited frequency. In March flights to the Seychelles were opened. However, in general, international traffic remained significantly limited.
Fleet update
In February 2021 Aeroflot Airlines added one Boeing 777-300ER, phased out two Airbus А320, and transferred five SSJ100s to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 28 February 2021,
the fleet of the Aeroflot Group consisted of 339 aircraft.
|
|
Net changes in the fleet
|
Number of aircraft
|
|
February 2021
|
2M 2021
|
as of 28.02.2021
|
Aeroflot Group
|
–1
|
–3
|
339
|
Aeroflot Airlines
|
–6
|
–11
|
230
|
Pobeda Airlines
|
–
|
–
|
34
|
Rossiya Airlines
|
+5
|
+8
|
75
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[3]
|
February 2021
|
February 2020
|
Change
|
2M 2021
|
2M 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
2,237.8
|
3,846.0
|
(41.8%)
|
4,601.3
|
7,972.5
|
(42.3%)
|
– international
|
266.2
|
1,666.0
|
(84.0%)
|
525.7
|
3,505.4
|
(85.0%)
|
– domestic
|
1,971.6
|
2,180.0
|
(9.6%)
|
4,075.6
|
4,467.0
|
(8.8%)
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
4,604.3
|
10,110.9
|
(54.5%)
|
9,481.3
|
21,197.9
|
(55.3%)
|
– international
|
906.7
|
6,038.3
|
(85.0%)
|
1,808.0
|
12,836.2
|
(85.9%)
|
– domestic
|
3,697.6
|
4,072.6
|
(9.2%)
|
7,673.3
|
8,361.8
|
(8.2%)
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
5,757.0
|
13,543.6
|
(57.5%)
|
12,078.3
|
28,309.2
|
(57.3%)
|
– international
|
1,316.2
|
8,242.4
|
(84.0%)
|
2,707.2
|
17,207.7
|
(84.3%)
|
– domestic
|
4,440.8
|
5,301.2
|
(16.2%)
|
9,371.1
|
11,101.5
|
(15.6%)
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
80.0%
|
74.7%
|
5.3 p.p.
|
78.5%
|
74.9%
|
3.6 p.p.
|
– international
|
68.9%
|
73.3%
|
(4.4 p.p.)
|
66.8%
|
74.6%
|
(7.8 p.p.)
|
– domestic
|
83.3%
|
76.8%
|
6.4 p.p.
|
81.9%
|
75.3%
|
6.6 p.p.
|
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|
20,963.9
|
24,887.6
|
(15.8%)
|
39,490.2
|
47,864.7
|
(17.5%)
|
– international
|
8,721.3
|
14,209.1
|
(38.6%)
|
15,938.9
|
27,638.3
|
(42.3%)
|
– domestic
|
12,242.6
|
10,678.5
|
14.6%
|
23,551.3
|
20,226.4
|
16.4%
|
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
91.2
|
107.1
|
(14.8%)
|
171.9
|
202.6
|
(15.2%)
|
– international
|
47.9
|
68.4
|
(30.0%)
|
90.2
|
131.6
|
(31.4%)
|
– domestic
|
43.3
|
38.7
|
11.9%
|
81.7
|
71.1
|
14.9%
|
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
505.6
|
1 017.1
|
(50.3%)
|
1,025.2
|
2,110.4
|
(51.4%)
|
– international
|
129.5
|
611.8
|
(78.8%)
|
252.9
|
1,286.8
|
(80.3%)
|
– domestic
|
376.1
|
405.3
|
(7.2%)
|
772.3
|
823.6
|
(6.2%)
|
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
789.9
|
1 629.9
|
(51.5%)
|
1,626.4
|
3,410.5
|
(52.3%)
|
– international
|
272.0
|
1 010.5
|
(73.1%)
|
533.4
|
2,113.3
|
(74.8%)
|
– domestic
|
517.9
|
619.4
|
(16.4%)
|
1,093.0
|
1,297.2
|
(15.7%)
|
Revenue load factor, %
|
64.0%
|
62.4%
|
1.6 p.p.
|
63.0%
|
61.9%
|
1.2 p.p.
|
– international
|
47.6%
|
60.5%
|
(12.9 p.p.)
|
47.4%
|
60.9%
|
(13.5 p.p.)
|
– domestic
|
72.6%
|
65.4%
|
7.2 p.p.
|
70.7%
|
63.5%
|
7.2 p.p.
|
Revenue flights
|
16,680
|
31,240
|
(46.6%)
|
35,010
|
65,101
|
(46.2%)
|
– international
|
2,056
|
13,025
|
(84.2%)
|
4,243
|
27,113
|
(84.4%)
|
– domestic
|
14,624
|
18,215
|
(19.7%)
|
30,767
|
37,988
|
(19.0%)
|
Flight hours
|
42,011
|
87,687
|
(52.1%)
|
87,778
|
183,312
|
(52.1%)
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
Aeroflot Airlines
|
February 2021
|
February 2020
|
Change
|
2M 2021
|
2M 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
992.9
|
2,515.3
|
(60.5%)
|
2,037.3
|
5,151.3
|
(60.5%)
|
– international
|
199.8
|
1,284.5
|
(84.4%)
|
392.5
|
2,707.7
|
(85.5%)
|
– domestic
|
793.1
|
1,230.8
|
(35.6%)
|
1,644.8
|
2,443.6
|
(32.7%)
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
2,297.7
|
6,884.0
|
(66.6%)
|
4,704.0
|
14,390.7
|
(67.3%)
|
– international
|
734.0
|
4,630.8
|
(84.2%)
|
1,462.6
|
9,909.9
|
(85.2%)
|
– domestic
|
1,563.7
|
2,253.2
|
(30.6%)
|
3,241.4
|
4,480.8
|
(27.7%)
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
3,127.4
|
9,827.6
|
(68.2%)
|
6,551.6
|
20,437.7
|
(67.9%)
|
– international
|
1,120.3
|
6,658.5
|
(83.2%)
|
2,288.1
|
13,903.6
|
(83.5%)
|
– domestic
|
2,007.0
|
3,169.1
|
(36.7%)
|
4,263.5
|
6,534.0
|
(34.7%)
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
73.5%
|
70,0%
|
3.4 p.p.
|
71.8%
|
70.4%
|
1.4 p.p.
|
– international
|
65.5%
|
69,5%
|
(4.0 p.p.)
|
63.9%
|
71.3%
|
(7.4 p.p.)
|
– domestic
|
77.9%
|
71.1%
|
6.8 p.p.
|
76.0%
|
68.6%
|
7.4 p.p.
|
Revenue flights
|
8,334
|
22,788
|
(63.4%)
|
17,828
|
47,044
|
(62.1%)
|
– international
|
1,599
|
10,816
|
(85.2%)
|
3,292
|
22,464
|
(85.3%)
|
– domestic
|
6,735
|
11,972
|
(43.7%)
|
14,536
|
24,580
|
(40.9%)
|
Flight hours
|
22,434
|
64,925
|
(65.4%)
|
47,353
|
134,790
|
(64.9%)
Pobeda Airlines
|
February 2021
|
February 2020
|
Change
|
2M 2021
|
2M 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
844.8
|
821.8
|
2.8%
|
1,772.8
|
1,744.7
|
1.6%
|
– international
|
48.9
|
173.9
|
(71.9%)
|
100.7
|
368.9
|
(72.7%)
|
– domestic
|
795.9
|
647.9
|
22.8%
|
1,672.0
|
1,375.8
|
21.5%
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
1,408.6
|
1,495.0
|
(5.8%)
|
2,951.8
|
3,177.7
|
(7.1%)
|
– international
|
120.3
|
386.6
|
(68.9%)
|
247.9
|
823.0
|
(69.9%)
|
– domestic
|
1,288.3
|
1,108.3
|
16.2%
|
2,703.9
|
2,354.7
|
14.8%
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
1,521.3
|
1,584.1
|
(4.0%)
|
3,230.6
|
3,366.0
|
(4.0%)
|
– international
|
137.2
|
422.0
|
(67.5%)
|
306.0
|
898.3
|
(65.9%)
|
– domestic
|
1,384.1
|
1,162.1
|
19.1%
|
2,924.6
|
2,467.7
|
18.5%
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
92.6%
|
94.4%
|
(1.8 p.p.)
|
91.4%
|
94.4%
|
(3.0 p.p.)
|
– international
|
87.7%
|
91.6%
|
(3.9 p.p.)
|
81.0%
|
91.6%
|
(10.6 p.p.)
|
– domestic
|
93.1%
|
95.4%
|
(2.3 p.p.)
|
92.5%
|
95.4%
|
(3.0 p.p.)
|
Revenue flights
|
4,842
|
4,609
|
5.1%
|
10,265
|
9,796
|
4.8%
|
– international
|
296
|
1,011
|
(70.7%)
|
660
|
2,146
|
(69.2%)
|
– domestic
|
4,546
|
3,598
|
26.3%
|
9,605
|
7,650
|
25.6%
|
Flight hours
|
10,957
|
11,293
|
(3.0%)
|
23,310
|
24,075
|
(3.2%)
Rossiya Airlines
|
February 2021
|
February 2020
|
Change
|
2M 2021
|
2M 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
400.1
|
508.9
|
(21.4%)
|
791.3
|
1,076.4
|
(26.5%)
|
– international
|
17.5
|
207.6
|
(91.6%)
|
32.5
|
428.8
|
(92.4%)
|
– domestic
|
382.6
|
301.3
|
27.0%
|
758.8
|
647.6
|
17.2%
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
898.0
|
1,731.9
|
(48.1%)
|
1,825.5
|
3,629.5
|
(49.7%)
|
– international
|
52.4
|
1,020.8
|
(94.9%)
|
97.5
|
2,103.2
|
(95.4%)
|
– domestic
|
845.6
|
711.1
|
18.9%
|
1,728.1
|
1,526.3
|
13.2%
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
1,108.3
|
2,131.9
|
(48.0%)
|
2,296.0
|
4,505.5
|
(49.0%)
|
– international
|
58.7
|
1,161.9
|
(94.9%)
|
113.1
|
2,405.7
|
(95.3%)
|
– domestic
|
1,049.6
|
970.1
|
8.2%
|
2,182.9
|
2,099.8
|
4.0%
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
81.0%
|
81.2%
|
(0.2 p.p.)
|
79.5%
|
80.6%
|
(1.0 p.p.)
|
– international
|
89.2%
|
87.9%
|
1.4 p.p.
|
86.2%
|
87.4%
|
(1.2 p.p.)
|
– domestic
|
80.6%
|
73.3%
|
7.3 p.p.
|
79.2%
|
72.7%
|
6.5 p.p.
|
Revenue flights
|
3,504
|
3,843
|
(8.8%)
|
6,917
|
8,261
|
(16.3%)
|
– international
|
161
|
1,198
|
(86.6%)
|
291
|
2,503
|
(88.4%)
|
– domestic
|
3,343
|
2,645
|
26.4%
|
6,626
|
5,758
|
15.1%
|
Flight hours
|
8,620
|
11,468
|
(24.8%)
|
17,114
|
24,447
|
(30.0%)
Appendix 1.
Aeroflot Group Operating Results (including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[4]
|
February 2021
|
February 2020
|
Change
|
2M 2021
|
2M 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|
2,237.8
|
3,944.2
|
(43.3%)
|
4,601.3
|
8,178.6
|
(43.7%)
|
– international
|
266.2
|
1,691.8
|
(84.3%)
|
525.7
|
3,567.9
|
(85.3%)
|
– domestic
|
1,971.6
|
2,252.4
|
(12.5%)
|
4,075.6
|
4,610.7
|
(11.6%)
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|
4,604.3
|
10,246.2
|
(55.1%)
|
9,481.3
|
21,484.6
|
(55.9%)
|
– international
|
906.7
|
6,077.7
|
(85.1%)
|
1,808.0
|
12,929.6
|
(86.0%)
|
– domestic
|
3,697.6
|
4,168.5
|
(11.3%)
|
7,673.3
|
8,554.9
|
(10.3%)
|
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|
5,757.0
|
13,778.0
|
(58.2%)
|
12,078.3
|
28,797.5
|
(58.1%)
|
– international
|
1,316.2
|
8,309.4
|
(84.2%)
|
2,707.2
|
17,354.0
|
(84.4%)
|
– domestic
|
4,440.8
|
5,468.6
|
(18.8%)
|
9,371.1
|
11,443.6
|
(18.1%)
|
Passenger load factor, %
|
80.0%
|
74.4%
|
5.6 p.p.
|
78.5%
|
74.6%
|
3.9 p.p.
|
– international
|
68.9%
|
73.1%
|
(4.3 p.p.)
|
66.8%
|
74.5%
|
(7.7 p.p.)
|
– domestic
|
83.3%
|
76.2%
|
7.0 p.p.
|
81.9%
|
74.8%
|
7.1 p.p.
|
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|
20,963.9
|
25,406.3
|
(17.5%)
|
39,490.2
|
48,791.6
|
(19.1%)
|
– international
|
8,721.3
|
14,250.0
|
(38.8%)
|
15,938.9
|
27,722.4
|
(42.5%)
|
– domestic
|
12,242.6
|
11,156.3
|
9.8%
|
23,551.3
|
21,069.2
|
11.8%
|
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
91.2
|
108.0
|
(15.5%)
|
171.9
|
204.2
|
(15.8%)
|
– international
|
47.9
|
68.4
|
(30.0%)
|
90.2
|
131.7
|
(31.5%)
|
– domestic
|
43.3
|
39.6
|
9.6%
|
81.7
|
72.5
|
12.6%
|
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
505.6
|
1,030.2
|
(50.9%)
|
1,025.2
|
2,137.8
|
(52.0%)
|
– international
|
129.5
|
615.4
|
(79.0%)
|
252.9
|
1,295.4
|
(80.5%)
|
– domestic
|
376.1
|
414.7
|
(9.3%)
|
772.3
|
842.5
|
(8.3%)
|
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|
789.9
|
1,654.5
|
(52.3%)
|
1,626.4
|
3,462.2
|
(53.0%)
|
– international
|
272.0
|
1,017.8
|
(73.3%)
|
533.4
|
2,129.4
|
(74.9%)
|
– domestic
|
517.9
|
636.6
|
(18.7%)
|
1,093.0
|
1,332.7
|
(18.0%)
|
Revenue load factor, %
|
64.0%
|
62.3%
|
1.7 p.p.
|
63.0%
|
61.7%
|
1.3 p.p.
|
– international
|
47.6%
|
60.5%
|
(12.9 p.p.)
|
47.4%
|
60.8%
|
(13.4 p.p.)
|
– domestic
|
72.6%
|
65.1%
|
7.5 p.p.
|
70.7%
|
63.2%
|
7.4 p.p.
|
Revenue flights
|
16,680
|
32,966
|
(49.4%)
|
35,010
|
68,756
|
(49.1%)
|
– international
|
2,056
|
13,404
|
(84.7%)
|
4,243
|
27,970
|
(84.8%)
|
– domestic
|
14,624
|
19,562
|
(25.2%)
|
30,767
|
40,786
|
(24.6%)
|
Flight hours
|
42,011
|
90,805
|
(53.7%)
|
87,778
|
189,878
|
(53.8%)
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020.
[3] PJSC “Aeroflot” terminated its participation in the capital of JSC “Aurora Airlines” on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.
[4] PJSC “Aeroflot” terminated its participation in the capital of JSC “Aurora Airlines” on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.