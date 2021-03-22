Aeroflot Group announces operating results for February 2021 (41.8% fewer passengers)

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for February and 2M 2021[1].

Key highlights of February 2021[2]:

·        Aeroflot Group carried 2.2 million passengers, 41.8% down year-on-year;

·        2.0 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 9.6% down year-on-year;

·        Group’s RPK decreased by 54.5% year-on-year, ASK decreased by 57.5% year-on-year;

·        Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 80.0%, a 5.3 percentage point increase year-on-year;

·        Pobeda Airlines carried 844.8 thousands passengers, a year-on-year increase of 2.8%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 2M and February 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

In February 2021 Aeroflot Group continued to restore its domestic traffic volumes and partially restore international flights. In addition to flights to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Japan, Serbia and Finland, based on regulatory approval flights
to Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), Delhi (India) were added with limited frequency. In March flights to the Seychelles were opened. However, in general, international traffic remained significantly limited.

Fleet update

In February 2021 Aeroflot Airlines added one Boeing 777-300ER, phased out two Airbus А320, and transferred five SSJ100s to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 28 February 2021,
the fleet of the Aeroflot Group consisted of 339 aircraft.

 

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft

 

February 2021

2M 2021

as of 28.02.2021

Aeroflot Group

–1

–3

339

Aeroflot Airlines

–6

11

230

Pobeda Airlines

34

Rossiya Airlines

+5

+8

75

 

 

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[3]

February 2021

February 2020

Change

2M 2021

2M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,237.8

3,846.0

(41.8%)

4,601.3

7,972.5

(42.3%)

– international

266.2

1,666.0

(84.0%)

525.7

3,505.4

(85.0%)

domestic

1,971.6

2,180.0

(9.6%)

4,075.6

4,467.0

(8.8%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

4,604.3

10,110.9

(54.5%)

9,481.3

21,197.9

(55.3%)

– international

906.7

6,038.3

(85.0%)

1,808.0

12,836.2

(85.9%)

domestic

3,697.6

4,072.6

(9.2%)

7,673.3

8,361.8

(8.2%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

5,757.0

13,543.6

(57.5%)

12,078.3

28,309.2

(57.3%)

– international

1,316.2

8,242.4

(84.0%)

2,707.2

17,207.7

(84.3%)

domestic

4,440.8

5,301.2

(16.2%)

9,371.1

11,101.5

(15.6%)

Passenger load factor, %

80.0%

74.7%

5.3 p.p.

78.5%

74.9%

3.6 p.p.

– international

68.9%

73.3%

(4.4 p.p.)

66.8%

74.6%

(7.8 p.p.)

domestic

83.3%

76.8%

6.4 p.p.

81.9%

75.3%

6.6 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

20,963.9

24,887.6

(15.8%)

39,490.2

47,864.7

(17.5%)

– international

8,721.3

14,209.1

(38.6%)

15,938.9

27,638.3

(42.3%)

domestic

12,242.6

10,678.5

14.6%

23,551.3

20,226.4

16.4%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

91.2

107.1

(14.8%)

171.9

202.6

(15.2%)

– international

47.9

68.4

(30.0%)

90.2

131.6

(31.4%)

domestic

43.3

38.7

11.9%

81.7

71.1

14.9%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

505.6

1 017.1

(50.3%)

1,025.2

2,110.4

(51.4%)

– international

129.5

611.8

(78.8%)

252.9

1,286.8

(80.3%)

domestic

376.1

405.3

(7.2%)

772.3

823.6

(6.2%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

789.9

1 629.9

(51.5%)

1,626.4

3,410.5

(52.3%)

– international

272.0

1 010.5

(73.1%)

533.4

2,113.3

(74.8%)

domestic

517.9

619.4

(16.4%)

1,093.0

1,297.2

(15.7%)

Revenue load factor, %

64.0%

62.4%

1.6 p.p.

63.0%

61.9%

1.2 p.p.

– international

47.6%

60.5%

(12.9 p.p.)

47.4%

60.9%

(13.5 p.p.)

domestic

72.6%

65.4%

7.2 p.p.

70.7%

63.5%

7.2 p.p.

Revenue flights

16,680

31,240

(46.6%)

35,010

65,101

(46.2%)

– international

2,056

13,025

(84.2%)

4,243

27,113

(84.4%)

domestic

14,624

18,215

(19.7%)

30,767

37,988

(19.0%)

Flight hours

42,011

87,687

(52.1%)

87,778

183,312

(52.1%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

Aeroflot Airlines

February 2021

February 2020

Change

2M 2021

2M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

992.9

2,515.3

(60.5%)

2,037.3

5,151.3

(60.5%)

– international

199.8

1,284.5

(84.4%)

392.5

2,707.7

(85.5%)

domestic

793.1

1,230.8

(35.6%)

1,644.8

2,443.6

(32.7%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

2,297.7

6,884.0

(66.6%)

4,704.0

14,390.7

(67.3%)

– international

734.0

4,630.8

(84.2%)

1,462.6

9,909.9

(85.2%)

domestic

1,563.7

2,253.2

(30.6%)

3,241.4

4,480.8

(27.7%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

3,127.4

9,827.6

(68.2%)

6,551.6

20,437.7

(67.9%)

– international

1,120.3

6,658.5

(83.2%)

2,288.1

13,903.6

(83.5%)

domestic

2,007.0

3,169.1

(36.7%)

4,263.5

6,534.0

(34.7%)

Passenger load factor, %

73.5%

70,0%

3.4 p.p.

71.8%

70.4%

1.4 p.p.

– international

65.5%

69,5%

(4.0 p.p.)

63.9%

71.3%

(7.4 p.p.)

domestic

77.9%

71.1%

6.8 p.p.

76.0%

68.6%

7.4 p.p.

Revenue flights

8,334

22,788

(63.4%)

17,828

47,044

(62.1%)

– international

1,599

10,816

(85.2%)

3,292

22,464

(85.3%)

domestic

6,735

11,972

(43.7%)

14,536

24,580

(40.9%)

Flight hours

22,434

64,925

(65.4%)

47,353

134,790

(64.9%)

 

Pobeda Airlines

February 2021

February 2020

Change

2M 2021

2M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

844.8

821.8

2.8%

1,772.8

1,744.7

1.6%

– international

48.9

173.9

(71.9%)

100.7

368.9

(72.7%)

domestic

795.9

647.9

22.8%

1,672.0

1,375.8

21.5%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

1,408.6

1,495.0

(5.8%)

2,951.8

3,177.7

(7.1%)

– international

120.3

386.6

(68.9%)

247.9

823.0

(69.9%)

domestic

1,288.3

1,108.3

16.2%

2,703.9

2,354.7

14.8%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

1,521.3

1,584.1

(4.0%)

3,230.6

3,366.0

(4.0%)

– international

137.2

422.0

(67.5%)

306.0

898.3

(65.9%)

domestic

1,384.1

1,162.1

19.1%

2,924.6

2,467.7

18.5%

Passenger load factor, %

92.6%

94.4%

(1.8 p.p.)

91.4%

94.4%

(3.0 p.p.)

– international

87.7%

91.6%

(3.9 p.p.)

81.0%

91.6%

(10.6 p.p.)

domestic

93.1%

95.4%

(2.3 p.p.)

92.5%

95.4%

(3.0 p.p.)

Revenue flights

4,842

4,609

5.1%

10,265

9,796

4.8%

– international

296

1,011

(70.7%)

660

2,146

(69.2%)

domestic

4,546

3,598

26.3%

9,605

7,650

25.6%

Flight hours

10,957

11,293

(3.0%)

23,310

24,075

(3.2%)

 

Rossiya Airlines

February 2021

February 2020

Change

2M 2021

2M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

400.1

508.9

(21.4%)

791.3

1,076.4

(26.5%)

– international

17.5

207.6

(91.6%)

32.5

428.8

(92.4%)

domestic

382.6

301.3

27.0%

758.8

647.6

17.2%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

898.0

1,731.9

(48.1%)

1,825.5

3,629.5

(49.7%)

– international

52.4

1,020.8

(94.9%)

97.5

2,103.2

(95.4%)

domestic

845.6

711.1

18.9%

1,728.1

1,526.3

13.2%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

1,108.3

2,131.9

(48.0%)

2,296.0

4,505.5

(49.0%)

– international

58.7

1,161.9

(94.9%)

113.1

2,405.7

(95.3%)

domestic

1,049.6

970.1

8.2%

2,182.9

2,099.8

4.0%

Passenger load factor, %

81.0%

81.2%

(0.2 p.p.)

79.5%

80.6%

(1.0 p.p.)

– international

89.2%

87.9%

1.4 p.p.

86.2%

87.4%

(1.2 p.p.)

domestic

80.6%

73.3%

7.3 p.p.

79.2%

72.7%

6.5 p.p.

Revenue flights

3,504

3,843

(8.8%)

6,917

8,261

(16.3%)

– international

161

1,198

(86.6%)

291

2,503

(88.4%)

domestic

3,343

2,645

26.4%

6,626

5,758

15.1%

Flight hours

8,620

11,468

(24.8%)

17,114

24,447

(30.0%)

Appendix 1.

Aeroflot Group Operating Results (including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[4]

 

February 2021

February 2020

Change

2M 2021

2M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,237.8

3,944.2

(43.3%)

4,601.3

8,178.6

(43.7%)

– international

266.2

1,691.8

(84.3%)

525.7

3,567.9

(85.3%)

domestic

1,971.6

2,252.4

(12.5%)

4,075.6

4,610.7

(11.6%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

4,604.3

10,246.2

(55.1%)

9,481.3

21,484.6

(55.9%)

– international

906.7

6,077.7

(85.1%)

1,808.0

12,929.6

(86.0%)

domestic

3,697.6

4,168.5

(11.3%)

7,673.3

8,554.9

(10.3%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

5,757.0

13,778.0

(58.2%)

12,078.3

28,797.5

(58.1%)

– international

1,316.2

8,309.4

(84.2%)

2,707.2

17,354.0

(84.4%)

domestic

4,440.8

5,468.6

(18.8%)

9,371.1

11,443.6

(18.1%)

Passenger load factor, %

80.0%

74.4%

5.6 p.p.

78.5%

74.6%

3.9 p.p.

– international

68.9%

73.1%

(4.3 p.p.)

66.8%

74.5%

(7.7 p.p.)

domestic

83.3%

76.2%

7.0 p.p.

81.9%

74.8%

7.1 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

20,963.9

25,406.3

(17.5%)

39,490.2

48,791.6

(19.1%)

– international

8,721.3

14,250.0

(38.8%)

15,938.9

27,722.4

(42.5%)

domestic

12,242.6

11,156.3

9.8%

23,551.3

21,069.2

11.8%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

91.2

108.0

(15.5%)

171.9

204.2

(15.8%)

– international

47.9

68.4

(30.0%)

90.2

131.7

(31.5%)

domestic

43.3

39.6

9.6%

81.7

72.5

12.6%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

505.6

1,030.2

(50.9%)

1,025.2

2,137.8

(52.0%)

– international

129.5

615.4

(79.0%)

252.9

1,295.4

(80.5%)

domestic

376.1

414.7

(9.3%)

772.3

842.5

(8.3%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

789.9

1,654.5

(52.3%)

1,626.4

3,462.2

(53.0%)

– international

272.0

1,017.8

(73.3%)

533.4

2,129.4

(74.9%)

domestic

517.9

636.6

(18.7%)

1,093.0

1,332.7

(18.0%)

Revenue load factor, %

64.0%

62.3%

1.7 p.p.

63.0%

61.7%

1.3 p.p.

– international

47.6%

60.5%

(12.9 p.p.)

47.4%

60.8%

(13.4 p.p.)

domestic

72.6%

65.1%

7.5 p.p.

70.7%

63.2%

7.4 p.p.

Revenue flights

16,680

32,966

(49.4%)

35,010

68,756

(49.1%)

– international

2,056

13,404

(84.7%)

4,243

27,970

(84.8%)

domestic

14,624

19,562

(25.2%)

30,767

40,786

(24.6%)

Flight hours

42,011

90,805

(53.7%)

87,778

189,878

(53.8%)

 

 


[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020.

[3] PJSC “Aeroflot” terminated its participation in the capital of JSC “Aurora Airlines” on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

[4] PJSC “Aeroflot” terminated its participation in the capital of JSC “Aurora Airlines” on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

Moscow, 22 March 2021

