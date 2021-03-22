Aeroflot Group announces operating results for February 2021 (41.8% fewer passengers)

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for February and 2M 2021.

Key highlights of February 2021:

· Aeroflot Group carried 2.2 million passengers, 41.8% down year-on-year;

· 2.0 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 9.6% down year-on-year;

· Group’s RPK decreased by 54.5% year-on-year, ASK decreased by 57.5% year-on-year;

· Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 80.0%, a 5.3 percentage point increase year-on-year;

· Pobeda Airlines carried 844.8 thousands passengers, a year-on-year increase of 2.8%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 2M and February 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

In February 2021 Aeroflot Group continued to restore its domestic traffic volumes and partially restore international flights. In addition to flights to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Japan, Serbia and Finland, based on regulatory approval flights

to Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), Delhi (India) were added with limited frequency. In March flights to the Seychelles were opened. However, in general, international traffic remained significantly limited.

Fleet update

In February 2021 Aeroflot Airlines added one Boeing 777-300ER, phased out two Airbus А320, and transferred five SSJ100s to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 28 February 2021,

the fleet of the Aeroflot Group consisted of 339 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft February 2021 2M 2021 as of 28.02.2021 Aeroflot Group –1 –3 339 Aeroflot Airlines –6 –11 230 Pobeda Airlines – – 34 Rossiya Airlines +5 +8 75

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)

February 2021 February 2020 Change 2M 2021 2M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,237.8 3,846.0 (41.8%) 4,601.3 7,972.5 (42.3%) – international 266.2 1,666.0 (84.0%) 525.7 3,505.4 (85.0%) – domestic 1,971.6 2,180.0 (9.6%) 4,075.6 4,467.0 (8.8%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 4,604.3 10,110.9 (54.5%) 9,481.3 21,197.9 (55.3%) – international 906.7 6,038.3 (85.0%) 1,808.0 12,836.2 (85.9%) – domestic 3,697.6 4,072.6 (9.2%) 7,673.3 8,361.8 (8.2%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 5,757.0 13,543.6 (57.5%) 12,078.3 28,309.2 (57.3%) – international 1,316.2 8,242.4 (84.0%) 2,707.2 17,207.7 (84.3%) – domestic 4,440.8 5,301.2 (16.2%) 9,371.1 11,101.5 (15.6%) Passenger load factor, % 80.0% 74.7% 5.3 p.p. 78.5% 74.9% 3.6 p.p. – international 68.9% 73.3% (4.4 p.p.) 66.8% 74.6% (7.8 p.p.) – domestic 83.3% 76.8% 6.4 p.p. 81.9% 75.3% 6.6 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 20,963.9 24,887.6 (15.8%) 39,490.2 47,864.7 (17.5%) – international 8,721.3 14,209.1 (38.6%) 15,938.9 27,638.3 (42.3%) – domestic 12,242.6 10,678.5 14.6% 23,551.3 20,226.4 16.4% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 91.2 107.1 (14.8%) 171.9 202.6 (15.2%) – international 47.9 68.4 (30.0%) 90.2 131.6 (31.4%) – domestic 43.3 38.7 11.9% 81.7 71.1 14.9% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 505.6 1 017.1 (50.3%) 1,025.2 2,110.4 (51.4%) – international 129.5 611.8 (78.8%) 252.9 1,286.8 (80.3%) – domestic 376.1 405.3 (7.2%) 772.3 823.6 (6.2%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 789.9 1 629.9 (51.5%) 1,626.4 3,410.5 (52.3%) – international 272.0 1 010.5 (73.1%) 533.4 2,113.3 (74.8%) – domestic 517.9 619.4 (16.4%) 1,093.0 1,297.2 (15.7%) Revenue load factor, % 64.0% 62.4% 1.6 p.p. 63.0% 61.9% 1.2 p.p. – international 47.6% 60.5% (12.9 p.p.) 47.4% 60.9% (13.5 p.p.) – domestic 72.6% 65.4% 7.2 p.p. 70.7% 63.5% 7.2 p.p. Revenue flights 16,680 31,240 (46.6%) 35,010 65,101 (46.2%) – international 2,056 13,025 (84.2%) 4,243 27,113 (84.4%) – domestic 14,624 18,215 (19.7%) 30,767 37,988 (19.0%) Flight hours 42,011 87,687 (52.1%) 87,778 183,312 (52.1%)

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

Aeroflot Airlines

February 2021 February 2020 Change 2M 2021 2M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 992.9 2,515.3 (60.5%) 2,037.3 5,151.3 (60.5%) – international 199.8 1,284.5 (84.4%) 392.5 2,707.7 (85.5%) – domestic 793.1 1,230.8 (35.6%) 1,644.8 2,443.6 (32.7%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 2,297.7 6,884.0 (66.6%) 4,704.0 14,390.7 (67.3%) – international 734.0 4,630.8 (84.2%) 1,462.6 9,909.9 (85.2%) – domestic 1,563.7 2,253.2 (30.6%) 3,241.4 4,480.8 (27.7%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 3,127.4 9,827.6 (68.2%) 6,551.6 20,437.7 (67.9%) – international 1,120.3 6,658.5 (83.2%) 2,288.1 13,903.6 (83.5%) – domestic 2,007.0 3,169.1 (36.7%) 4,263.5 6,534.0 (34.7%) Passenger load factor, % 73.5% 70,0% 3.4 p.p. 71.8% 70.4% 1.4 p.p. – international 65.5% 69,5% (4.0 p.p.) 63.9% 71.3% (7.4 p.p.) – domestic 77.9% 71.1% 6.8 p.p. 76.0% 68.6% 7.4 p.p. Revenue flights 8,334 22,788 (63.4%) 17,828 47,044 (62.1%) – international 1,599 10,816 (85.2%) 3,292 22,464 (85.3%) – domestic 6,735 11,972 (43.7%) 14,536 24,580 (40.9%) Flight hours 22,434 64,925 (65.4%) 47,353 134,790 (64.9%)

Pobeda Airlines

February 2021 February 2020 Change 2M 2021 2M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 844.8 821.8 2.8% 1,772.8 1,744.7 1.6% – international 48.9 173.9 (71.9%) 100.7 368.9 (72.7%) – domestic 795.9 647.9 22.8% 1,672.0 1,375.8 21.5% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 1,408.6 1,495.0 (5.8%) 2,951.8 3,177.7 (7.1%) – international 120.3 386.6 (68.9%) 247.9 823.0 (69.9%) – domestic 1,288.3 1,108.3 16.2% 2,703.9 2,354.7 14.8% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 1,521.3 1,584.1 (4.0%) 3,230.6 3,366.0 (4.0%) – international 137.2 422.0 (67.5%) 306.0 898.3 (65.9%) – domestic 1,384.1 1,162.1 19.1% 2,924.6 2,467.7 18.5% Passenger load factor, % 92.6% 94.4% (1.8 p.p.) 91.4% 94.4% (3.0 p.p.) – international 87.7% 91.6% (3.9 p.p.) 81.0% 91.6% (10.6 p.p.) – domestic 93.1% 95.4% (2.3 p.p.) 92.5% 95.4% (3.0 p.p.) Revenue flights 4,842 4,609 5.1% 10,265 9,796 4.8% – international 296 1,011 (70.7%) 660 2,146 (69.2%) – domestic 4,546 3,598 26.3% 9,605 7,650 25.6% Flight hours 10,957 11,293 (3.0%) 23,310 24,075 (3.2%)

Rossiya Airlines

February 2021 February 2020 Change 2M 2021 2M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 400.1 508.9 (21.4%) 791.3 1,076.4 (26.5%) – international 17.5 207.6 (91.6%) 32.5 428.8 (92.4%) – domestic 382.6 301.3 27.0% 758.8 647.6 17.2% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 898.0 1,731.9 (48.1%) 1,825.5 3,629.5 (49.7%) – international 52.4 1,020.8 (94.9%) 97.5 2,103.2 (95.4%) – domestic 845.6 711.1 18.9% 1,728.1 1,526.3 13.2% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 1,108.3 2,131.9 (48.0%) 2,296.0 4,505.5 (49.0%) – international 58.7 1,161.9 (94.9%) 113.1 2,405.7 (95.3%) – domestic 1,049.6 970.1 8.2% 2,182.9 2,099.8 4.0% Passenger load factor, % 81.0% 81.2% (0.2 p.p.) 79.5% 80.6% (1.0 p.p.) – international 89.2% 87.9% 1.4 p.p. 86.2% 87.4% (1.2 p.p.) – domestic 80.6% 73.3% 7.3 p.p. 79.2% 72.7% 6.5 p.p. Revenue flights 3,504 3,843 (8.8%) 6,917 8,261 (16.3%) – international 161 1,198 (86.6%) 291 2,503 (88.4%) – domestic 3,343 2,645 26.4% 6,626 5,758 15.1% Flight hours 8,620 11,468 (24.8%) 17,114 24,447 (30.0%)

Appendix 1.

Aeroflot Group Operating Results (including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)