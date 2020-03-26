Aeroflot Group announces operating results for February 2020 (+0.1%)

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for February and 2M 2020.
2M 2020 Operating Highlights
In 2M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 8.2 million passengers, up 0.1% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 5.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.9%.
Group RPKs remained flat year-on-year. Company RPKs decreased by 3.4% year-on-year. ASKs rose by 2.7% year-on-year for the Group and by 1.8% year-on-year for the Company.
The passenger load factor decreased by 2.0 p.p. year-on-year to 74.6% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 3.8 p.p. to 70.4% for Aeroflot airline.
February 2020 Operating Highlights
In February 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 3.9 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.5 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 4.5%.
Group and Company RPKs were down 0.6% and 4.1% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 3.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 3.2% for Aeroflot airline.
Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 74.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 5.3 percentage points year-on-year to 70.0%.
February 2020 results were among other factors impacted by COVID-19 and travel restrictions on entry and flights imposed by a number of countries in Asia and Europe.
Fleet update
In February 2020, Aeroflot Group added one Airbus A350-900. One Airbus A330-300 and two Airbus A320 were phased-out. As of 29 February 2020, the Group fleet had 361 aircraft. As of 29 February 2020, the Company fleet had 247 aircraft.
|Net changes in the fleet
|Number of aircraft
|February 2020
|as of 29.02.2020
|Aeroflot Group
|(2)
|361
|Aeroflot airline
|(2)
|247
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Change
|2M 2020
|2M 2019
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|3,944.2
|3,949.5
|(0.1%)
|8,178.6
|8,170.0
|0.1%
|– international
|1,691.8
|1,758.3
|(3.8%)
|3,567.9
|3,674.4
|(2.9%)
|– domestic
|2,252.4
|2,191.1
|2.8%
|4,610.7
|4,495.7
|2.6%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|10,246.2
|10,304.5
|(0.6%)
|21,484.6
|21,484.5
|0.0%
|– international
|6,077.7
|6,278.3
|(3.2%)
|12,929.6
|13,155.3
|(1.7%)
|– domestic
|4,168.5
|4,026.2
|3.5%
|8,554.9
|8,329.2
|2.7%
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|13,778.0
|13,297.5
|3.6%
|28,797.5
|28,027.9
|2.7%
|– international
|8,309.4
|8,135.7
|2.1%
|17,354.0
|17,224.8
|0.7%
|– domestic
|5,468.6
|5,161.8
|5.9%
|11,443.6
|10,803.1
|5.9%
|Passenger load factor, %
|74.4%
|77.5%
|(3.1 p.p.)
|74.6%
|76.7%
|(2.0 p.p.)
|– international
|73.1%
|77.2%
|(4.0 p.p.)
|74.5%
|76.4%
|(1.9 p.p.)
|– domestic
|76.2%
|78.0%
|(1.8 p.p.)
|74.8%
|77.1%
|(2.3 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|25,406.3
|20,810.9
|22.1%
|48,791.6
|40,725.2
|19.8%
|– international
|14,250.0
|11,449.1
|24.5%
|27,722.4
|23,121.1
|19.9%
|– domestic
|11,156.3
|9,361.8
|19.2%
|21,069.2
|17,604.0
|19.7%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|108.0
|85.4
|26.5%
|204.2
|166.5
|22.7%
|– international
|68.4
|51.3
|33.4%
|131.7
|103.3
|27.5%
|– domestic
|39.6
|34.0
|16.2%
|72.5
|63.1
|14.9%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,030.2
|1,012.8
|1.7%
|2,137.8
|2,100.1
|1.8%
|– international
|615.4
|616.4
|(0.2%)
|1,295.4
|1,287.3
|0.6%
|– domestic
|414.7
|396.4
|4.6%
|842.5
|812.8
|3.7%
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,654.5
|1,582.5
|4.5%
|3,462.2
|3,340.0
|3.7%
|– international
|1,017.8
|986.1
|3.2%
|2,129.4
|2,088.4
|2.0%
|– domestic
|636.6
|596.4
|6.7%
|1,332.7
|1,251.6
|6.5%
|Revenue load factor, %
|62.3%
|64.0%
|(1.7 p.p.)
|61.7%
|62.9%
|(1.1 p.p.)
|– international
|60.5%
|62.5%
|(2.0 p.p.)
|60.8%
|61.6%
|(0.8 p.p.)
|– domestic
|65.1%
|66.5%
|(1.3 p.p.)
|63.2%
|64.9%
|(1.7 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|32,966
|31,885
|3.4%
|68,756
|67,048
|2.5%
|– international
|13,404
|13,361
|0.3%
|27,970
|28,330
|(1.3%)
|– domestic
|19,562
|18,524
|5.6%
|40,786
|38,718
|5.3%
|Flight hours
|90,805
|88,015
|3.2%
|189,878
|185,337
|2.5%
Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Change
|2M 2020
|2M 2019
|Change
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|2,515.3
|2,634.0
|(4.5%)
|5,151.3
|5,417.6
|(4.9%)
|– international
|1,284.5
|1,351.3
|(4.9%)
|2,707.7
|2,808.3
|(3.6%)
|– domestic
|1,230.8
|1,282.7
|(4.0%)
|2,443.6
|2,609.3
|(6.4%)
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
|6,884.0
|7,178.2
|(4.1%)
|14,390.7
|14,894.4
|(3.4%)
|– international
|4,630.8
|4,866.5
|(4.8%)
|9,909.9
|10,174.5
|(2.6%)
|– domestic
|2,253.2
|2,311.6
|(2.5%)
|4,480.8
|4,719.8
|(5.1%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, mn
|9,827.6
|9,527.4
|3.2%
|20,437.7
|20,071.7
|1.8%
|– international
|6,658.5
|6,481.3
|2.7%
|13,903.6
|13,712.0
|1.4%
|– domestic
|3,169.1
|3,046.0
|4.0%
|6,534.0
|6,359.7
|2.7%
|Passenger load factor, %
|70.0%
|75.3%
|(5.3 p.p.)
|70.4%
|74.2%
|(3.8 p.p.)
|– international
|69.5%
|75.1%
|(5.5 p.p.)
|71.3%
|74.2%
|(2.9 p.p.)
|– domestic
|71.1%
|75.9%
|(4.8 p.p.)
|68.6%
|74.2%
|(5.6 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|17,961.5
|14,697.6
|22.2%
|33,463.4
|28,333.1
|18.1%
|– international
|12,220.5
|9,540.3
|28.1%
|23,267.7
|19,076.8
|22.0%
|– domestic
|5,741.0
|5,157.2
|11.3%
|10,195.7
|9,256.3
|10.1%
|Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
|84.0
|64.6
|30.1%
|156.3
|126.4
|23.7%
|– international
|61.7
|44.8
|38.0%
|117.1
|90.7
|29.2%
|– domestic
|22.3
|19.9
|12.3%
|39.2
|35.7
|9.7%
|Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
|703.6
|710.6
|(1.0%)
|1,451.5
|1,466.9
|(1.0%)
|– international
|478.5
|482.7
|(0.9%)
|1,009.0
|1,006.4
|0.3%
|– domestic
|225.1
|227.9
|(1.2%)
|442.5
|460.5
|(3.9%)
|Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
|1,194.5
|1,145.5
|4.3%
|2,488.8
|2,415.0
|3.1%
|– international
|827.2
|793.5
|4.2%
|1,731.6
|1,680.0
|3.1%
|– domestic
|367.3
|352.0
|4.3%
|757.1
|735.0
|3.0%
|Revenue load factor, %
|58.9%
|62.0%
|(3.1 p.p.)
|58.3%
|60.7%
|(2.4 p.p.)
|– international
|57.9%
|60.8%
|(3.0 p.p.)
|58.3%
|59.9%
|(1.6 p.p.)
|– domestic
|61.3%
|64.7%
|(3.5 p.p.)
|58.4%
|62.7%
|(4.2 p.p.)
|Revenue flights
|22,788
|21,946
|3.8%
|47,044
|46,145
|1.9%
|– international
|10,816
|10,627
|1.8%
|22,464
|22,466
|(0.0%)
|– domestic
|11,972
|11,319
|5.8%
|24,580
|23,679
|3.8%
|Flight hours
|64,925
|62,990
|3.1%
|134,790
|132,681
|1.6%
Moscow, 26 March 2020