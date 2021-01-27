Aeroflot Group announces operating results for December (-49%) and full year 2020 (-50%)

Aeroflot PJSC announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for December, Q4 and 12M 2020.

12M 2020 Key highlights:

· Aeroflot Group carried 30.2 million passengers, 50.3% down year-on-year;

· 24.2 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 28.1% down year-on-year;

· Pobeda Airlines carried 9.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 11.7%.

Q4 2020 Key highlights:

· Aeroflot Group carried 7.1 million passengers, 49.2% down year-on-year;

· 6.3 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 19.5% lower year-on-year;

· Pobeda Airlines carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%.

12M 2020 Operating Highlights

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Aurora Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 14,563.1 9,086.7 5,710.8 795.9 30,156.5 Change, % (60.9%) (11.7%) (50.6%) (52.0%) (50.3%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 52,943.5 16,909.0 20,469.5 2,079.9 92,402.0 Change, % (58.7%) (14.2%) (48.2%) (37.9%) (51.6%) Revenue flights 142,796 52,509 39,787 16,340 251,432 Change, % (51.1%) (9.4%) (44.1%) (35.0%) (43.6%) Passenger load factor, % 66.9% 91.6% 78,2% 52.3% 73.6%

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Aurora2 Total3 Passengers carried, thousand PAX 10,193.9 8,421.4 4,834.7 722.2 24,172.1 Change, % (42.7%) 5.7% (27.1%) (40.1%) (28.1%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 29,283.9 15,141.0 16,079.1 1,859.0 62,363.0 Change, % (26.9%) 8.0% (22.0%) (22.4%) (19.1%) Revenue flights 104,524 48,438 35,303 15,120 203,385 Change, % (30.0%) 8.9% (23.7%) (19.8%) (21.5%) Passenger load factor, % 67.1% 92.1% 76.4% 52.5% 75.1%

In 12M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 30.2 million passengers, 50.3% down year-on-year. Group’s RPK decreased by 56.5% year-on-year, ASK decreased by 51.6% year-on-year. Aeroflot Group passenger load factor amounted to 73.6%.

In 12M 2020 on domestic routes, airlines of the Group carried a total of 24.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 28.1%. Pobeda Airlines transported 8.4 million passengers, a 5.7% improvement year-on-year. Rossiya Airlines carried 4.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 27.1%.

Aeroflot Airlines transported 10.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decline of 42.7%, which is primarily explained by lower transfer traffic between domestic and international points of service. Aurora Airlines carried 722.2 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decline of 40.1%.

December 2020 Operating Highlights

In December 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.3 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 48.1%. Aeroflot Airlines carried 1.0 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 63.4%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 59.1% and 70.4% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased

by 58.0% for Aeroflot Group and by 68.4% for Aeroflot Airlines.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 74.4%, a 2.0 percentage point decrease versus

the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot Airlines decreased

by 4.5 percentage points year-on-year to 69.0%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

The operating results of 12M of 2020 were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia influenced the decline in traffic indicators. In Q3 and Q4, domestic traffic showed a significant recovery, and in the international segment flights were resumed to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and a number of other countries, however, in general, international traffic remained significantly limited. In Q4 the impact of the pandemic on airlines complemented the seasonal decline in demand.

Passengers carried Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 12M2020 Total, thousand PAX 11,195.9 1,731.2 10,129.1 7,100.3 30,156.5 Change, % (12.3%) (88.8%) (45.3%) (49.2%) (50.3%) Domestic 6,681.5 1,679.1 9,510.2 6,301.4 24,172.1 Change, % (5.0%) (80.2%) (7.3%) (19.5%) (28.1%) International 4,514.5 52.1 618.9 798.9 5,984.4 Change, % (21.2%) (99.3%) (92.5%) (87.0%) (77.9%)

Fleet update

In December 2020, Aeroflot Group added seven SSJ100 aircraft. In the same period Aeroflot Airlines phased out three SSJ100 aircraft. As of 31 December 2020, Group’s fleet amounted to 364 aircraft.