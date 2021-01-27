Aeroflot Group announces operating results for December (-49%) and full year 2020 (-50%)

Aeroflot PJSC announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for December, Q4 and 12M 2020[1].

12M 2020 Key highlights:

·        Aeroflot Group carried 30.2 million passengers, 50.3% down year-on-year;

·        24.2 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 28.1% down year-on-year;

·        Pobeda Airlines carried 9.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 11.7%.

Q4 2020 Key highlights:

·        Aeroflot Group carried 7.1 million passengers, 49.2% down year-on-year;

·        6.3 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 19.5% lower year-on-year;

·        Pobeda Airlines carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%.

 

12M 2020 Operating Highlights

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Aurora[2]

Total[3]

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

14,563.1

9,086.7

5,710.8

795.9

30,156.5

Change, %

(60.9%)

(11.7%)

(50.6%)

(52.0%)

(50.3%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

52,943.5

16,909.0

20,469.5

2,079.9

92,402.0

Change, %

(58.7%)

(14.2%)

(48.2%)

(37.9%)

(51.6%)

Revenue flights

142,796

52,509

39,787

16,340

251,432

Change, %

(51.1%)

(9.4%)

(44.1%)

(35.0%)

(43.6%)

Passenger load factor, %

66.9%

91.6%

78,2%

52.3%

73.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Aurora2

Total3

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

10,193.9

8,421.4

4,834.7

722.2

24,172.1

Change, %

(42.7%)

5.7%

(27.1%)

(40.1%)

(28.1%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

29,283.9

15,141.0

16,079.1

1,859.0

62,363.0

Change, %

(26.9%)

8.0%

(22.0%)

(22.4%)

(19.1%)

Revenue flights

104,524

48,438

35,303

15,120

203,385

Change, %

(30.0%)

8.9%

(23.7%)

(19.8%)

(21.5%)

Passenger load factor, %

67.1%

92.1%

76.4%

52.5%

75.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

In 12M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 30.2 million passengers, 50.3% down year-on-year. Group’s RPK decreased by 56.5% year-on-year, ASK decreased by 51.6% year-on-year. Aeroflot Group passenger load factor amounted to 73.6%.

In 12M 2020 on domestic routes, airlines of the Group carried a total of 24.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 28.1%. Pobeda Airlines transported 8.4 million passengers, a 5.7% improvement year-on-year. Rossiya Airlines carried 4.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 27.1%.
Aeroflot Airlines transported 10.2 million passengers, a year-on-year decline of 42.7%, which is primarily explained by lower transfer traffic between domestic and international points of service. Aurora Airlines carried 722.2 thousand passengers, a year-on-year decline of 40.1%.

December 2020 Operating Highlights

In December 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.3 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 48.1%. Aeroflot Airlines carried 1.0 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 63.4%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 59.1% and 70.4% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased
by 58.0% for Aeroflot Group and by 68.4% for Aeroflot Airlines.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 74.4%, a 2.0 percentage point decrease versus
the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot Airlines decreased
by 4.5 percentage points year-on-year to 69.0%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

The operating results of 12M of 2020 were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia influenced the decline in traffic indicators. In Q3 and Q4, domestic traffic showed a significant recovery, and in the international segment flights were resumed to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and a number of other countries, however, in general, international traffic remained significantly limited. In Q4 the impact of the pandemic on airlines complemented the seasonal decline in demand.

Passengers carried

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

12M2020

Total, thousand PAX

11,195.9

1,731.2

10,129.1

7,100.3

30,156.5

Change, %

(12.3%)

(88.8%)

(45.3%)

(49.2%)

(50.3%)

Domestic

6,681.5

1,679.1

9,510.2

6,301.4

24,172.1

Change, %

(5.0%)

(80.2%)

(7.3%)

(19.5%)

(28.1%)

International

4,514.5

52.1

618.9

798.9

5,984.4

Change, %

(21.2%)

(99.3%)

(92.5%)

(87.0%)

(77.9%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fleet update

In December 2020, Aeroflot Group added seven SSJ100 aircraft. In the same period Aeroflot Airlines phased out three SSJ100 aircraft. As of 31 December 2020, Group’s fleet amounted to 364 aircraft.

 

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft

 

December 2020

12M 2020

as of 31.12.2020

Aeroflot Group

+7

+5

364

Aeroflot Airlines

-3

-4

241

 

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

December

2020

December

2019

Change

12M 2020

12M 2019

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,270.8

4,372.9

(48.1%)

30,156.5

60,718.7

(50.3%)

– international

249.6

1,868.9

(86.6%)

5,984.4

27,118.1

(77.9%)

domestic

2,021.2

2,504.0

(19.3%)

24,172.1

33,600.6

(28.1%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

4,618.3

11,294.5

(59.1%)

68,013.5

156,252.5

(56.5%)

– international

847.5

6,594.5

(87.1%)

21,150.4

91,400.9

(76.9%)

domestic

3,770.9

4,700.0

(19.8%)

46,863.1

64,851.7

(27.7%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

6,205.9

14,778.2

(58.0%)

92,402.0

190,855.5

(51.6%)

– international

1,301.1

8,828.7

(85.3%)

30,039.0

113,766.1

(73.6%)

domestic

4,904.8

5,949.4

(17.6%)

62,363.0

77,089.4

(19.1%)

Passenger load factor, %

74.4%

76.4%

(2.0 p.p.)

73.6%

81.9%

(8.3 p.p.)

– international

65.1%

74.7%

(9.6 p.p.)

70.4%

80.3%

(9.9 p.p.)

domestic

76.9%

79.0%

(2.1 p.p.)

75.1%

84.1%

(9.0 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

27,274.2

29,867.0

(8.7%)

241,564.3

316,990.9

(23.8%)

– international

11,618.1

15,444.7

(24.8%)

93,311.2

172,799.1

(46.0%)

domestic

15,656.1

14,422.3

8.6%

148,253.1

144,191.8

2.8%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

122.3

124.8

(2.0%)

1,061.8

1,314.1

(19.2%)

– international

68.9

74.3

(7.2%)

517.8

804.3

(35.6%)

domestic

53.3

50.5

5.5%

544.0

509.8

6.7%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

537.9

1,141.3

(52.9%)

7,183.1

15,376.8

(53.3%)

– international

145.2

667.8

(78.3%)

2,421.4

9,030.4

(73.2%)

domestic

392.7

473.5

(17.1%)

4,761.7

6,346.4

(25.0%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

886.6

1,767.3

(49.8%)

11,875.7

22,721.5

(47.7%)

– international

314.1

1,078.9

(70.9%)

4,574.3

13,636.2

(66.5%)

domestic

572.4

688.4

(16.8%)

7,301.4

9,085.3

(19.6%)

Revenue load factor, %

60.7%

64.6%

(3.9 p.p.)

60.5%

67.7%

(7.2 p.p.)

– international

46.2%

61.9%

(15.7 p.p.)

52.9%

66.2%

(13.3 p.p.)

domestic

68.6%

68.8%

(0.2 p.p.)

65.2%

69.9%

(4.6 p.p.)

Revenue flights

19,194

35,593

(46.1%)

251,432

446,009

(43.6%)

– international

2,281

14,539

(84.3%)

48,047

186,983

(74.3%)

domestic

16,913

21,054

(19.7%)

203,385

259,026

(21.5%)

Flight hours

47,638

98,146

(51.5%)

637,129

1,225,785

(48.0%)

 

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

December

2020

December

2019

Change

12M 2020

12M 2019

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,024.3

2,800.5

(63.4%)

14,563.1

37,220.7

(60.9%)

– international

188.7

1,436.3

(86.9%)

4,369.3

19,423.4

(77.5%)

domestic

835.6

1,364.2

(38.7%)

10,193.9

17,797.3

(42.7%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

2,286.5

7,716.9

(70.4%)

35,429.6

101,640.1

(65.1%)

– international

691.1

5,167.5

(86.6%)

15,773.9

68,923.8

(77.1%)

domestic

1,595.4

2,549.5

(37.4%)

19,655.7

32,716.3

(39.9%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

3,315.7

10,495.3

(68.4%)

52,943.5

128,295.0

(58.7%)

– international

1,093.6

7,124.9

(84.7%)

23,659.6

88,244.8

(73.2%)

domestic

2,222.1

3,370.4

(34.1%)

29,283.9

40,050.2

(26.9%)

Passenger load factor, %

69.0%

73.5%

(4.5 p.p.)

66.9%

79.2%

(12.3 p.p.)

– international

63.2%

72.5%

(9.3 p.p.)

66.7%

78.1%

(11.4 p.p.)

domestic

71.8%

75.6%

(3.8 p.p.)

67.1%

81.7%

(14.6 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

18,584.9

20,708.2

(10.3%)

158,946.4

217,812.5

(27.0%)

– international

10,791.0

13,125.9

(17.8%)

83,891.6

147,354.8

(43.1%)

domestic

7,793.9

7,582.3

2.8%

75,054.8

70,457.7

6.5%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

93.5

94.7

(1.3%)

786.8

996.4

(21.0%)

– international

65.3

66.2

(1.3%)

481.2

727.9

(33.9%)

domestic

28.2

28.5

(1.1%)

305.6

268.5

13.8%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

299.3

789.2

(62.1%)

3,975.5

10,144.0

(60.8%)

– international

127.5

531.3

(76.0%)

1,900.9

6,931.0

(72.6%)

domestic

171.8

258.0

(33.4%)

2,074.6

3,213.0

(35.4%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

546.2

1,273.7

(57.1%)

7,227.8

15,471.6

(53.3%)

– international

284.5

884.4

(67.8%)

3,778.6

10,820.7

(65.1%)

domestic

261.7

389.3

(32.8%)

3,449.1

4,650.8

(25.8%)

Revenue load factor, %

54.8%

62.0%

(7.2 p.p.)

55.0%

65.6%

(10.6 p.p.)

– international

44.8%

60.1%

(15.3 p.p.)

50.3%

64.1%

(13.8 p.p.)

domestic

65.6%

66.3%

(0.7 p.p.)

60.1%

69.1%

(9.0 p.p.)

Revenue flights

9,969

24,251

(58.9%)

142,796

291,743

(51.1%)

– international

1,815

11,641

(84.4%)

38,272

142,344

(73.1%)

domestic

8,154

12,610

(35.3%)

104,524

149,399

(30.0%)

Flight hours

26,164

69,624

(62.4%)

375,208

833,574

(55.0%)

 

 


[1] Based on managerial accounts.

[2] PJSC “Aeroflot” sold its share in the capital of JSC “Aurora Airlines” on December 25, 2020. The December operating results of Aurora Airlines (and, accordingly, the Aeroflot Group), presented in the release, include the airline’s results for the full calendar month without adjustments.

[3] Minor deviations in the calculation of the totals in the tables are explained by rounding.

Moscow, 26 January 2021

