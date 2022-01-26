Aeroflot Group announces operating results for December 2021: +64% vs 2020, -15% vs 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for December and full-year 2021[1].

Key highlights of December 2021[2]:

Aeroflot Group carried 3.6 million passengers, 64.4% up year-on-year and 14.8% down vs. 2019;

2.7 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 40.0% up year-on-year and 13.3% up vs. 2019;

885.3 thousand passengers carried in international segment, 3.6x up year-on-year and 51.8% down vs. 2019. In December 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 48.2% of 2019 levels;

Group’s RPK increased by 78.4% year-on-year and decreased by 27.4% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 74.7% year-on-year and decreased by 27.2% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 76.4%, a 1.6 percentage point increase year-on-year;

Aeroflot Group carried 33.1 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 24.4% year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.2 million passengers; passenger load factor was 90.6%.

December 2021 Operating Highlights compared to December 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,748.9 1,170.0 707.5 3,626.4 Change vs. 2020, % 70.7% 36.6% 2.2х 64.4% Change vs. 2019, % (37.5%) 31.5% 25.0% (14.8%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 6,202.2 2,194.7 2,177.7 10,574.5 Change vs. 2020, % 87.1% 33.9% 98.0% 74.7% Change vs. 2019, % (40.9%) 26.4% (5.0%) (27.2%) Passenger load factor, % 70.4% 90.6% 79.3% 76.4% Change vs. 2020, % 1.5 p.p. 4.0 p.p. 4.2 p.p. 1.6 p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (3.1 p.p.) (1.3 p.p.) 0.0 p.p. (0.2 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 22,595.4 5,236.2 5,230.4 33,062.0 Change vs. 2020, % 21.6% 17.9% 47.4% 24.4% Change vs. 2019, % 9.1% 10.5% 41.6% 13.5%

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic and significant flight restrictions continued to affect the operating results of the Group in 2021. Nevertheless, the air traffic showed a significant recovery in volumes. In Q2 Aeroflot Group’s passenger traffic on domestic flights exceeded the level of 2019 (before the pandemic) and further outperformed the quarterly indicators of 2019 for the rest of the year. International flights remained significantly limited, however, there was a gradual recovery of operations in this segment: by the end of the year, about half of the passenger traffic had already been restored. In Q4 despite seasonal adjustment of demand growth of the domestic market and positive dynamics in international fights recovery continued.

Fleet update

In December 2021 Aeroflot Group added five SSJ100 to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines.

Aeroflot Airlines phased out one Airbus А330-200 and transferred one SSJ100 to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution.

As of 31 December 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 356 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft December 2021 12M 2021 as of 31.12.2021 Aeroflot Group +4 +14 356 Aeroflot Airlines –2 –54 187 Pobeda Airlines – +10 44 Rossiya Airlines +6 +58 125