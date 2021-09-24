Aeroflot Group announces operating results for August 2021: +50% vs 2020, -11% vs 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for August and 8 months 2021[1].
Key highlights of August 2021[2]:
- Aeroflot Group carried 5.5 million passengers, 50.3% up year-on-year and 10.9% down vs. 2019;
- 5 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 30.2% up year-on-year and 31.3% up vs. 2019;
- Group’s RPK increased by 58.7% year-on-year and decreased by 23.2% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 58.9% year-on-year and decreased by 19.8% vs. 2019;
- Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 86.5%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease year-on-year;
- Aeroflot Group carried 5 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 27.7% year-on-year;
- Pobeda Airlines carried 1.5 million passengers; passenger load factor was 95.8%.
August 2021 Operating Highlights compared to August 2020 and 2019
Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights
|Aeroflot
|Pobeda
|Rossiya
|Total
|Passengers carried, thousand PAX
|2,719.9
|1,511.5
|1,315.4
|5,546.8
|Change vs. 2020, %
|86.2%
|25.7%
|28.1%
|50.3%
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(26.3%)
|47.2%,
|(12.9%)
|(10.9%)
|Available Seat Kilometres, million
|7,975.0
|2,665.8
|3,620.1
|14,260.9
|Change vs. 2020, %
|2.1х
|24.8%
|20.2%
|58.9%
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(29.7%)
|37.5%,
|(19.4%)
|(19.8%)
|Passenger load factor, %
|81.7%
|95.8%
|90.2%
|86.5%
|Change vs. 2020, %
|3.2 p.p.
|(0.1 p.p.)
|(0.2 p.p.)
|(0.1 p.p.)
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(6.1 p.p.)
|(0.9 p.p.)
|(3.6 p.p.)
|(3.8 p.p.)
|Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
|14,505.8
|7,299.4
|3,697.1
|25,502.3
|Change vs. 2020, %
|38.9%
|18.9%
|9.2%
|27.7%
|Change vs. 2019, %
|(21.0%)
|13.7%,
|(1.1%)
|(10.6%)
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.