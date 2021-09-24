Aeroflot Group announces operating results for August 2021: +50% vs 2020, -11% vs 2019

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for August and 8 months 2021[1].

Key highlights of August 2021[2]:

Aeroflot Group carried 5.5 million passengers, 50.3% up year-on-year and 10.9% down vs. 2019;

5 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 30.2% up year-on-year and 31.3% up vs. 2019;

Group’s RPK increased by 58.7% year-on-year and decreased by 23.2% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 58.9% year-on-year and decreased by 19.8% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 86.5%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease year-on-year;

Aeroflot Group carried 5 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 27.7% year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.5 million passengers; passenger load factor was 95.8%.

August 2021 Operating Highlights compared to August 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,719.9 1,511.5 1,315.4 5,546.8 Change vs. 2020, % 86.2% 25.7% 28.1% 50.3% Change vs. 2019, % (26.3%) 47.2%, (12.9%) (10.9%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 7,975.0 2,665.8 3,620.1 14,260.9 Change vs. 2020, % 2.1х 24.8% 20.2% 58.9% Change vs. 2019, % (29.7%) 37.5%, (19.4%) (19.8%) Passenger load factor, % 81.7% 95.8% 90.2% 86.5% Change vs. 2020, % 3.2 p.p. (0.1 p.p.) (0.2 p.p.) (0.1 p.p.) Change vs. 2019, % (6.1 p.p.) (0.9 p.p.) (3.6 p.p.) (3.8 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 14,505.8 7,299.4 3,697.1 25,502.3 Change vs. 2020, % 38.9% 18.9% 9.2% 27.7% Change vs. 2019, % (21.0%) 13.7%, (1.1%) (10.6%)

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

Moscow, 24 September 2021