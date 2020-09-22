Aeroflot Group announces operating results for August 2020: 41% less passengers

Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group (“the Group”) and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (“the Company”) for August and 8M 2020.

8M 2020 Operating Highlights

In 8M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 19.6 million passengers, 52.2% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 10.3 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 59.1%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 55.9% and 61.9% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 49.5% year-on-year for the Group and by 53.8% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 10.4 p.p. year-on-year to 72.0% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 14.1 p.p. to 65.9% for Aeroflot airline.

August 2020 Operating Highlights

In August 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 3.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 41.0%. Aeroflot airline carried 1.5 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 60.4%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 51.6% and 69.9% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 49.2% for Aeroflot Group and by 66.3% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 86.0%, representing a 4.2 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 9.3 percentage points year-on-year to 78.5%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 8M and August 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension

of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia affected the decline in traffic indicators.

In August 2020 Aeroflot Group’s domestic traffic volumes continued to recover, also the restoration of international flights has begun. As a result, there is an increase in passenger traffic in August versus July, as well as an improvement in the seat load factor. In September 2020, in addition to flights to Turkey, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, due to regulatory approval, flights to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives were added with limited frequency.

Fleet update

In August 2020 Aeroflot Group phased out one DHC8-300 aircraft. As of 31 August 2020, Group and Company fleet had 358 and 245 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft August 2020 8M 2019 as of 31.08.2020 Aeroflot Group -1 -1 358 Aeroflot airline – – 245

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

August 2020 August 2019 Change 8M 2020 8M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,791.3 6,427.1 (41.0%) 19,638.3 41,045.5 (52.2%) – international 237.0 2,859.5 (91.7%) 4,831.2 18,380.9 (73.7%) – domestic 3,554.3 3,567.6 (0.4%) 14,807.0 22,664.7 (34.7%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 7,921.3 16,359.4 (51.6%) 46,607.6 105,662.4 (55.9%) – international 674.7 9,173.6 (92.6%) 17,629.0 61,873.2 (71.5%) – domestic 7,246.6 7,185.8 0.8% 28,978.7 43,789.1 (33.8%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 9,209.7 18,127.3 (49.2%) 64,734.3 128,207.8 (49.5%) – international 933.4 10,338.6 (91.0%) 25,104.8 76,376.8 (67.1%) – domestic 8,276.4 7,788.7 6.3% 39,629.5 51,831.0 (23.5%) Passenger load factor, % 86.0% 90.2% (4.2 p.p.) 72.0% 82.4% (10.4 p.p.) – international 72.3% 88.7% (16.4 p.p.) 70.2% 81.0% (10.8 p.p.) – domestic 87.6% 92.3% (4.7 p.p.) 73.1% 84.5% (11.4 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 20,461.9 29,174.9 (29.9%) 144,221.8 199,720.4 (27.8%) – international 3,881.1 14,480.4 (73.2%) 57,091.8 110,760.7 (48.5%) – domestic 16,580.7 14,694.5 12.8% 87,130.1 88,959.7 (2.1%) Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 78.8 117.6 (33.0%) 639.2 824.7 (22.5%) – international 19.9 66.1 (69.9%) 311.7 510.3 (38.9%) – domestic 58.9 51.5 14.4% 327.5 314.4 4.2% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 791.7 1,590.0 (50.2%) 4,833.9 10,334.3 (53.2%) – international 80.6 891.7 (91.0%) 1,898.3 6,078.9 (68.8%) – domestic 711.1 698.2 1.8% 2,935.6 4,255.4 (31.0%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,133.8 2,156.2 (47.4%) 8,159.3 15,246.1 (46.5%) – international 168.9 1,227.9 (86.2%) 3,513.9 9,131.1 (61.5%) – domestic 964.8 928.2 3.9% 4,645.5 6,115.0 (24.0%) Revenue load factor, % 69.8% 73.7% (3.9 p.p.) 59.2% 67.8% (8.5 p.p.) – international 47.7% 72.6% (24.9 p.p.) 54.0% 66.6% (12.5 p.p.) – domestic 73.7% 75.2% (1.5 p.p.) 63.2% 69.6% (6.4 p.p.) Revenue flights 25,793 41,500 (37.8%) 167,929 298,019 (43.7%) – international 1,315 17,068 (92.3%) 39,824 125,196 (68.2%) – domestic 24,478 24,432 0.2% 128,105 172,823 (25.9%) Flight hours 60,817 113,256 (46.3%) 436,267 819,508 (46.8%)

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

August 2020 August 2019 Change 8M 2020 8M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,460.5 3,690.2 (60.4%) 10,302.6 25,176.3 (59.1%) – international 125.8 1,935.9 (93.5%) 3,630.9 13,184.1 (72.5%) – domestic 1,334.7 1,754.3 (23.9%) 6,671.6 11,992.2 (44.4%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 3,003.3 9,965.2 (69.9%) 26,192.3 68,759.7 (61.9%) – international 376.1 6,699.6 (94.4%) 13,337.9 46,821.5 (71.5%) – domestic 2,627.2 3,265.6 (19.5%) 12,854.4 21,938.2 (41.4%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 3,825.0 11,346.8 (66.3%) 39,727.2 85,926.3 (53.8%) – international 582.9 7,734.1 (92.5%) 19,968.3 59,313.0 (66.3%) – domestic 3,242.1 3,612.7 (10.3%) 19,758.9 26,613.3 (25.8%) Passenger load factor, % 78.5% 87.8% (9.3 p.p.) 65.9% 80.0% (14.1 p.p.) – international 64.5% 86.6% (22.1 p.p.) 66.8% 78.9% (12.1 p.p.) – domestic 81.0% 90.4% (9.4 p.p.) 65.1% 82.4% (17.4 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 10,442.0 18,357.9 (43.1%) 96,510.6 137,029.9 (29.6%) – international 3,540.3 11,988.8 (70.5%) 50,423.1 94,070.2 (46.4%) – domestic 6,901.7 6,369.2 8.4% 46,087.5 42,959.7 7.3% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 47.3 83.7 (43.4%) 480.8 625.5 (23.1%) – international 19.0 59.1 (67.8%) 285.9 461.0 (38.0%) – domestic 28.4 24.6 15.1% 195.0 164.5 18.5% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 317.6 980.6 (67.6%) 2,838.1 6,813.8 (58.3%) – international 52.8 662.0 (92.0%) 1,486.3 4,674.9 (68.2%) – domestic 264.8 318.5 (16.9%) 1,351.8 2,138.9 (36.8%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 505.9 1,365.8 (63.0%) 5,200.2 10,342.0 (49.7%) – international 123.3 946.1 (87.0%) 2,876.1 7,249.1 (60.3%) – domestic 382.6 419.7 (8.8%) 2,324.0 3,092.9 (24.9%) Revenue load factor, % 62.8% 71.8% (9.0 p.p.) 54.6% 65.9% (11.3 p.p.) – international 42.8% 70.0% (27.1 p.p.) 51.7% 64.5% (12.8 p.p.) – domestic 69.2% 75.9% (6.7 p.p.) 58.2% 69.2% (11.0 p.p.) Revenue flights 12,038 25,906 (53.5%) 101,509 194,161 (47.7%) – international 869 12,474 (93.0%) 32,103 95,103 (66.2%) – domestic 11,169 13,432 (16.8%) 69,406 99,058 (29.9%) Flight hours 27,630 73,206 (62.3%) 272,850 555,868 (50.9%)

Moscow, 22 September 2020