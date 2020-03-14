Aeroflot adjusts flight schedules to Europe

Aeroflot has adjusted its flight schedule to destinations in Europe. The changes take effect from 16 March 2020.

From 16 March, Aeroflot will continue to operate flights from Moscow to the following destinations in Europe:

Amsterdam, Athens, Belgrade, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Dublin, Geneva, Helsinki, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Paris, Riga, Rome, Sofia, Stockholm, Tallinn, Tivat, Vienna, Vilnius, Warsaw and Zagreb.

Flights will also continue to operate to Larnaca.

From 16 March, scheduled flights will be temporarily suspended between Moscow and Barcelona, Burgas, Frankfurt, Heraklion, Munich, Thessaloniki and Zurich.

Flight frequencies will be reduced between Moscow and Copenhagen (from 14 March) and Prague (from 16 March) following decisions taken by local authorities to restrict entry for foreign tourists.

Scheduled Rossiya Airlines flights operated under Aeroflot’s SU code from St Petersburg to European destinations including Geneva, Larnaca, Prague and Vienna will be halted from 16 March.

Aeroflot is evaluating the possibility of operating charter flights on suspended routes to enable Russian citizens to return to Russia.