Aeroflot Group announces decrease in operating results for Q2 and H1 2022 due to current geopolitical situation

Aeroflot PJSC today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for Q2 and 6 months 2022.
Key highlights of Q2 2022
- Group’s operating results in Q2 2022 were affected by the current geopolitical situation
and significant flight restrictions.
- Aeroflot Group actively recovered transportation volumes after a decrease in March 2022, the average monthly growth rate in Q2 was 19.5%: international flights were partially restored, dynamics of domestic flights
- In the domestic segment Group’s RPK increased by 0.4% year-on-year, Aeroflot’s RPK increased by 23.7% vs. 2021.
- In the international segment in June, the Group recovered RPK to 50.8% of 2021 levels, which compares to 15.4% recovery level in April 2022.
- Operational efficiency has improved: passenger load factor amounted to 83.7%, up by 5.6 percentage points year-on-year. Pobeda Airlines recorded the highest absolute load indicator: passenger load factor was 95.3%, up 1.5 percentage points vs. Q2 2021.
Key highlights of 6 months 2022
- Aeroflot Group carried 17.2 million passengers, including 7 million passengers in the domestic segment.
- Passenger load factor was 79.9%, up by 1.0 percentage point year-on-year, in the domestic segment passenger load factor was 82.6%, a 1.5 percentage points increase vs. 2021.
- Group’s total RPK increased by 3.7% year-on-year, in the domestic segment Group’s RPK improved by 4.9% year-on-year.