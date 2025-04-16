AerFin and Acumen Aviation launch ‘AerFinity’ to drive digital transformation

AerFin has partnered with Dublin-based Acumen Aviation to launch Project ‘AerFinity’, a company-wide digital transformation initiative aimed at enhancing operational speed, insight, and efficiency.

The project will integrate real-time supply chain data, scenario modelling, and market analysis through a next-generation forecasting platform.

AerFin CEO Simon Goodson emphasised the initiative’s goal of empowering teams to make faster, more informed decisions, while Acumen CEO Alok Anand praised AerFin’s visionary approach to digitalisation.

The partnership reflects Acumen’s growing reputation for delivering tailored tech solutions in aviation and positions AerFin to lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.