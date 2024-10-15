Aena Group airports see 7% passenger growth in September 2024, surpassing 34.8 million

Aena Group airports, including those in Spain, Brazil, and London Luton, handled 34.8 million passengers in September 2024, marking a 7% increase compared to the same month in 2023. The network also recorded 292,139 aircraft movements (+5.8%) and 120,781 tonnes of cargo (+14.3%).

Spanish airports saw a 7.6% rise in passengers, with Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas leading with 5.85 million travellers. A record was set for the highest-ever freight traffic in a September, with Madrid-Barajas handling 65,082 tonnes (+19.4%).

Cumulatively, Aena has managed over 282.7 million passengers in 2024, an 8.9% year-on-year increase.

Aena Brasil and London Luton also reported growth, with passenger numbers rising by 4.4% and 1.9%, respectively.