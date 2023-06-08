Seville Airport receives the first Aegean flight from Athens

Seville Airport has received the first flight of the new Aegean route with Athens, which will remain operational until the end of September. This connection marks an important milestone for the airport, since until now it had only served very specific charter flights with the Greek capital and not under the regular route format. On the other hand, it supposes the incorporation of one more airline to the staff than those that usually operate in these facilities.

Aegean will connect Seville with Athens every Tuesday and Friday, late at night. This route has become one of the great novelties of the summer programme, along with others such as those in Trapani (started at the end of March), Cork (started on June 1) or Prague (started on July 4), from Ryanair.

The airlines have scheduled a historic season at Seville Airport this summer, with 5.8 million seats offered, 32,000 flights and connections with 74 cities, of which 21 are Spanish and 53 are foreign (18 countries).

June 7, 2023