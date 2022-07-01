Bilbao Airport welcomes Aegean Airlines and reinforces the route to Athens

Bilbao Airport today received the first Aegean flight from Athens Airport. From now on, the Greek airline will operate two weekly frequencies to this destination, Tuesday and Friday, which expands the offer to the Hellenic capital, since this route is also operated by the company Volotea.

In this way, the Basque Country has a powerful summer operation with an important destination in the tourist field, which allows access to Athens and also to the islands of the Aegean Sea, one of the main summer destinations in Europe. The flights are scheduled until October 28.

This route, for which the Aegean company will use an Airbus 320, was inaugurated this morning with the first connection from the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in the Athenian capital.

July 1, 2022

Source: Aena