AEGEAN’s total passenger traffic increased by 50% from 2022 in the first five months of 2023

AEGEAN carried more than 5 million passengers in total during the period January – May 2023, recording a 50% increase in passenger traffic compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and exceeding the passenger traffic of the same pre-pandemic period, confirming the positive outlook for demand to the country that had initially emerged during the first quarter of the year.

Specifically, AEGEAN’s international passenger traffic to and from Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” has increased by 65% compared to 2022 and 12% compared to 2019. For the same period, international passenger traffic from Thessaloniki Airport “Makedonia” is particularly enhanced, reaching 72% compared to the previous year and 30% compared to 2019.

This increase was achieved both by the overall expansion of AEGEAN’s activity with new routes abroad, as this year it is operating with the largest international network of destinations in its history, and the timely increase in the frequency of flights, on existing routes such as Italy, Spain, Germany, Scandinavia, Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that with the beginning of the summer season, which began earlier than every year, direct flights from Athens to Bristol, Birmingham, Riga, and Lille, direct flights from Thessaloniki to Barcelona and Cologne, and direct flights from Chania, Ioannina, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Kalamata to Tel Aviv started. In the next few days, 9 new routes are expected to be launched from/to Athens (Ljubljana, Dammam, Newcastle, Seville, Olbia, Kuwait, Pisa, Palma de Mallorca and Split), 3 new routes from/to Thessaloniki (Venice, Yerevan, Tbilisi), while at the same time, 5 routes from/to Heraklion (Vienna, Marseille, Larnaca, Tirana, and Belgrade) and the route connecting Rhodes with Belgrade return to the schedule after the winter break.

It is recalled that AEGEAN for 2023 will offer 18 million seats, of which 11 million will be international seats, 2 million more than in 2022, and 800 thousand more than in 2019. The airline will operate to 165 destinations in 46 countries with 272 direct routes from its 10 bases in Greece and abroad, with a fleet of 76 aircraft, including the brand-new Airbus A320 and A321 neo.