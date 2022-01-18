AEGEAN suspends flights to Beirut International Airport after damage to one of its aircraft

AEGEAN announces that as of 11.1.2022 it has temporarily suspended its flights to and from Beirut, Rafic Hariri International Airport. The suspension occurred until the completion of an investigation conducted on the causes of external damage, identified by ground staff in Beirut airport, on the outside fuselage of the aircraft that facilitated the flight on 10/1/2022.

On the same day, the airline informed the Greek authorities as well as the Beirut airport authorities.

AEGEAN would like to inform all affected passengers that they can either cancel, rebook their flight for a future date, or receive a credit voucher of the same value. Reinstatement of flight schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.