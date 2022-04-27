Aegean returns to Cologne/Bonn Airport from Athens

Returning to Cologne Bonn Airport after 8 years: From this summer onwards, Greek airline AEGEAN will once again be operating flights from Cologne/Bonn to the Greek capital city, Athens.

From 20 June, right on time for the start of the summer holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia, AEGEAN will be offering twice-weekly flights to Athens. Take off in Cologne/Bonn will be on Mondays and Thursdays at 13:10 and, after a flight of three hours, landing time will be 17:10 local time. The last time AEGEAN flew from the Rhineland airport was in 2014.

“AEGEAN’s flights to Athens will be a very positive addition to the range of flights we offer from our airport. Not only because we can add a further airline and a further European capital city to our portfolio, but also because of all the attractive options for connecting flights to popular holiday destinations,” explains Thilo Schmid, President & CEO of Cologne Bonn Airport.

From Athens, travellers have countless options for taking flights to popular holiday islands. Rhodes, Kos and Mykonos are all easy to get to, as are Santorini, Crete (Chania), Paros and many more. There are also many international destinations that can be reached by changing in Athens – for example, Beirut, Cairo and Tel Aviv.

The aircraft used for the flights will be an Airbus A320.

20.04.2022