AEGEAN offers free return tickets to Santorini for passengers affected by earthquakes

AEGEAN is offering a free return ticket to 6,500 passengers who departed from Santorini between February 1-7, 2025, due to extraordinary circumstances. The offer is valid for flights operated by AEGEAN or Olympic Air and must be used by August 20, 2025.

Eligible passengers will receive an email or be contacted via their travel agency starting February 20, 2025. The offer applies even if a return trip has already been booked or completed.

AEGEAN continues to offer low fares for Santorini routes to accommodate travellers.

For further details, passengers can contact AEGEAN’s call centre or their travel agency.