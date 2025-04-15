AEGEAN launches new direct Larnaca–Rome route, boosting Cyprus–Italy connectivity

AEGEAN, in partnership with Hermes Airports (operator of Larnaca airport), has launched a new direct route from Larnaca to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, operating three times weekly (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) for the 2025 summer season—with plans to extend into winter. The inaugural flight departed on April 15, 2025, amid a celebratory event at Larnaca Airport.

This new route enhances travel flexibility to a major European capital and strengthens AEGEAN’s presence in Cyprus. The airline also announced a 22% capacity increase in 2025, offering 1.4 million seats to and from Cyprus across direct, charter, and hub-connected flights via Athens and Thessaloniki.

The initiative underscores AEGEAN’s and Hermes Airports’ shared goal of expanding Cyprus’ connectivity to support tourism and economic growth.