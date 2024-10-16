AEGEAN launches new direct flights from Larnaca to Rome starting April 2025

AEGEAN Airlines, Greece’s leading carrier, announces a new direct route connecting Larnaca, Cyprus, to Rome, Italy. The service, beginning in April 2025, will offer three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

This expansion enhances Cyprus’ connectivity and adds to AEGEAN’s ongoing efforts to meet rising passenger demand. Tickets are already available through AEGEAN’s booking channels.

This new route is part of AEGEAN’s broader plan to increase its capacity from Cyprus, offering a total of 1.25 million seats in 2025, a 9% increase from the previous year.