Aegean launches new air route Skopje – Sarajevo as of October

AEGEAN, the Greek flag carrier airline and a member of STAR ALLIANCE, will launch a new route between Skopje International Airport and Sarajevo International Airport starting on October 2nd, 2023. The flights will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft with three weekly frequencies on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The route aims to enhance regional connectivity between Athens, Skopje, and Sarajevo in the Balkans. The flight schedule during the summer and winter seasons will provide convenient options for travellers.

AEGEAN’s Chief Commercial Officer, Roland Jaggi, expressed excitement about the increased connectivity and opportunities the new route offers passengers to explore diverse destinations. The collaboration between Skopje International Airport, Sarajevo International Airport, and AEGEAN is seen as a positive step towards improving communication and strengthening cooperation in the field of economy and tourism between North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The addition of this route is expected to contribute to the positive recovery trend in air traffic figures for Skopje International Airport, which has already seen significant increases in passenger numbers and flights in 2023 compared to previous years.