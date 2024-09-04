AEGEAN invests €25 million in Volotea, strengthening strategic partnership

AEGEAN Airlines has announced a €25 million investment in the Spanish low-cost airline Volotea. This initial investment is part of a joint capital increase of up to €50 million, with a potential second round in 2025 that could bring AEGEAN’s total contribution to €50 million. If fully executed, AEGEAN could acquire up to a 21% stake in Volotea.

The two airlines have also signed an agreement to collaborate on distribution and other commercial activities, focusing on cross-selling products and jointly expanding their international networks, particularly from regional Greek airports to major European markets like France, Italy, and Spain. Additionally, they plan to explore partnerships in aircraft maintenance and flight simulator training.

AEGEAN’s investment aligns with its strategy to deepen its presence in key European markets and to leverage synergies between the two airlines. Volotea, a rapidly growing low-cost carrier, operates a fleet of 44 Airbus A320/A319 aircraft and serves 110 airports across Europe.