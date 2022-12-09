AEGEAN enhances its winter network (14 new routes) and records yet another strong month in international passenger traffic

International passenger traffic in November marginally exceeded the corresponding period of 2019

14 new routes from Athens and Thessaloniki during the winter season

November closed with international passenger traffic reaching and marginally surpassing the corresponding levels of scheduled flights in 2019, reporting yet another recovery month for AEGEAN. AEGEAN carried approximately 560.000 passengers on its international network flights (+ 50% increase compared to 2021) by offering 680.000 seats.

In November and for the rest of the current winter operations 8 destinations that were not included in the Winter 2019-2020 flight schedule have been included and maintained from Athens. Basel, Cologne, Eindhoven, Florence, Oslo, Riyadh, Paphos, and Podgorica are destinations to and from AEGEAN operates ex-Athens International Airport for the first time during the winter season, with the first positive results in terms of capacity.

At the same time the 6 new additional international routes to Hamburg, Berlin, Zurich, Brussels, Milan and Rome – that were launched for the direct connection of Thessaloniki in the summer season of 2022 – were maintained in November contributing to the increase of the company’s international presence from Thessaloniki airport “Makedonia” by 25%, compared to November 2019.

For the same period, a similar effort to extend the summer season was also carried out to and from Heraklion airport, with particularly positive results, as the majority of flights to and from Germany, France and Switzerland were maintained. Meanwhile, in continuation of the more than 12-year cooperation with TEMES, the flights to and from Kalamata to Munich, Copenhagen and Stockholm took place.

In the coming weeks, AEGEAN’s winter network will be further enhanced, as from December 22, the scheduled flights connecting Athens with Morocco with 2 weekly flights – will be reintroduced. While also for March, there will be efforts to restore several seasonal routes from Athens and Thessaloniki as well as selected regional destinations, 1 or even 1.5 months earlier than the usual starting date of flights of the tourist season, which is usually set between April and May any given year.

Mr Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, stated:

“The creation or support of products that can facilitate the extension of the tourist season either at the end or at the early beginning of each year in destinations such as Crete, Rhodes and the Peloponnese is a constant goal for AEGEAN. As is the enhancement of passenger traffic in Athens and Thessaloniki where we see many and important investments in new, small and large quality accommodation being made throughout the winter. For such an effort to bear fruits requires smart, targeted, and tactical initiatives and cooperation between all stakeholders involved across the entire value chain. AEGEAN, once again, is willing to be actively involved or even lead these efforts. In this direction, we need to stress out that the role of the state and the country’s airports is obviously crucial for the timely formulation of policies to support the low season, which clearly has different and more difficult economic exploitation characteristics“.