Aegean commences flights between Bristol and Athens

The route provides customers with the opportunity to fly direct into one of the world’s historical cities and opens the door for multiple onward connections for travellers. With a vast, global, multi-hub connectivity it means customers from the South West and Wales will be able to fly from their local airport to an increased number of destinations and convenient connections including Cairo, Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Athens is the historical capital of Europe and is one of the world’s oldest cities with a recorded history spanning around 3.400 years. Athens offers the perfect Mediterranean climate and the combination of history, contemporary urban scenery, culture, natural beauty and a wide choice of shopping dining and nightlife.

Dave Lees, CEO, Bristol Airport said:

“This is an incredibly exciting milestone for Bristol Airport adding Aegean Airlines to the Bristol Airport airline family. Aegean Airlines is a major global airline and this decision shows confidence in the region. The regular scheduled service between Bristol and Athens opens up a wide range of European and worldwide connections to our customers. We are delighted to be collaborating with Aegean Airlines and further exciting route opportunities for the future.“

Aegean Airlines is a Star Alliance member linking 26 airlines offering easy connections to almost any destination in the world. Aegean Airlines offers customers an exciting range of onboard services including a dedicated business class product.