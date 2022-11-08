Aegean and Olympic cancel or reschedule several flights due to ATC and HCAA strikes on 9 November

AEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air would like to inform all passengers that as a result of the 6-hour (10:00 -16:00 local time) and the 24-hour work suspension of the Air Traffic Control Personnel and the Federation of Associations of Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (OSYPA HCAA) personnel respectively, on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, are obliged to reschedule 42 flights and cancel another 50 from their network.

The details of the cancelled and rescheduled flights can be found on their respective websites. Passengers are kindly advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com & Olympic Air www.olympicair.com.

For Belgian readers, here are the changes to Brussels flights:

Carrier Flight number From To Scheduled time (local time) New time (local time)

A3 622 Athens Brussels 15:30-17:50 16:00-18:20 A3 623 Brussels Athens 18:45-22:45 19:15-23:15