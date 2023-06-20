AEGEAN and Cyprus Airways announce codeshare partnership

AEGEAN and Cyprus Airways have announced a codeshare agreement to enhance connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Cyprus. The partnership allows for improved flight schedules and seamless connectivity between Greece, Cyprus, and other international destinations.

Under the agreement, AEGEAN will place its code on flights operated by Cyprus Airways to various destinations, while Cyprus Airways will place its code on AEGEAN’s network in Greece and flights to Madrid and Barcelona. Both airlines will continue to provide their respective services, including through check-in.

The codeshare agreement aims to expand the network offerings for travellers and facilitate travel opportunities to Europe and beyond. Bookings can now be made through aegeanair.com, travel agents, and online travel agents.