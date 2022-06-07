Aegean Airlines carried more than 1 million passengers at the outset of the new summer season

The load factor reached 2019 levels during the last week of May

85% network operations recovery achieved with direct flights to 133 destinations in 41 countries

AEGEAN recorded a significant recovery in passenger traffic in May 2022, carrying more than 1 million passengers just at the start of the new summer season. In particular, AEGEAN carried more than 565.000 passengers through its international network and about 461.000 passengers through its domestic network, having restored 85% of its operations compared to 2019. An impressive result as in almost one month the passengers that the airline carried, exceeded the total numbers during the first quarter of the year. The load factor reached almost 79% in May, with an average of 122 passengers per flight, reaching during the last week of May the pre-pandemic levels.

For the remaining summer season, AEGEAN continues the gradual capacity increase, aiming to achieve marginally higher levels of capacity in seat kilometres compared to 2019, supported by the positive contribution of increased capacity from the bases of Thessaloniki and from the two main airports of Crete.

In total, the company will operate from its 8 bases in Greece and abroad, to 133 destinations in 41 countries with scheduled and chartered flights. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that after the addition of Florence and Bari, the destinations of Italy in which AEGEAN operates reach 8 (Rome, Milan, Bologna, Venice, Catania, Naples, Florence, Bari). Also, after the addition of Cologne airport destinations in Germany are currently 12 (Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Berlin, Hannover, Nuremberg, Cologne, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Münster Osnabrück) and at the same time the company operates at the Iberian Peninsula in 8 destinations (Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, Ibiza, Bilbao, Lisbon, Porto).